Icon
Home Tech News In a First, Apple to Sell Made-in-India iPhone 15 on Launch Day

In a First, Apple to Sell Made-in-India iPhone 15 on Launch Day

For the first time, the new iPhone model, iPhone 15, that you buy on the launch day could be made in India.

By:BLOOMBERG
| Updated on: Sep 12 2023, 20:33 IST
Icon
iPhone 15
Apple Inc. plans to make the India-built iPhone 15 available in the South Asian country and some other regions on the global sales debut day. (Pexels)
iPhone 15
Apple Inc. plans to make the India-built iPhone 15 available in the South Asian country and some other regions on the global sales debut day. (Pexels)

For the first time, the new iPhone model you buy on the launch day could be made in India. Apple Inc. plans to make the India-built iPhone 15 available in the South Asian country and some other regions on the global sales debut day, people familiar with the matter said. While the vast majority of iPhone 15s will come from China, that would be the first time a latest generation, India-assembled device is available on the first day of sale, they said, asking not to be identified as the matter is private.

It would also underscore India's growing production prowess, and reflect a significant departure from Apple's previous strategy of selling mostly Chinese-made new devices to frenzied customers across the world. The new iPhone 15 is expected to go on sale in the days or weeks after its unveiling, slated for 10 a.m. California time on Tuesday.

Cupertino, California-based Apple began iPhone 15 production at supplier Foxconn Technology Group's factory in southern Tamil Nadu state last month. That move was yet another effort by the US tech giant to further narrow the gap between its India operations and its main manufacturing bases in China.

Slight delays with the India-built device could occur because of unforeseen logistics bottlenecks, the people said. Apple representatives didn't respond to a request for comment.

Apple is set to introduce the iPhone 15, updated watches and AirPods at a gala event at its US headquarters. Sales of new products begin typically around 10 days after the unveiling.

Before the iPhone 14, Apple assembled just a fraction of its global output in India, which lagged behind China production by six to nine months. That delay was drastically reduced last year to just weeks, and Apple has increased the proportion of iPhones it assembles in India to reach 7% at the end of March.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's financial incentives to boost local manufacturing and Apple's strategy to look beyond China amid a Washington-Beijing trade war have helped India become increasingly important to the iPhone maker's diversification drive.

The iPhone 15 is expected to be the biggest update to the device in three years. It will include upgrades to the camera system across the range, and the Pro models will gain an improved 3-nanometer processor. The new lineup is critical to reviving flagging sales. Apple in August reported its third straight quarter of declining sales, weighed down by tepid consumer demand in key markets like the US, China and Europe.

Other Apple suppliers in India — Pegatron Corp. and a Wistron Corp. factory that is soon being acquired by the Tata Group — will also likely soon assemble the iPhone 15, Bloomberg News has reported.

Apple, which opened its first India stores this year, views the fast-growing market as both a retail opportunity and an important production base for its gadgets in the longer term. In the quarter through June, iPhone sales in India grew at a double-digit rate to a new high, Apple said without revealing precise numbers.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 12 Sep, 20:33 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iOS 16
iPhone physical buttons not working? Know how to restart or turn off handset
online job fraud
Online job scam: Man loses Rs. 20 lakh on Telegram: 5 top tips to stay safe
top 5 smartphones to be launched
How to stop iPhone apps from tracking your location
Tecno Spark 10 Pro
Tecno launches Spark 10 Pro Moon Explorer edition in a nod to Chandrayaan-3
BGMI
BGMI Redeem Codes for September 7: Grab the freebies and check out these smart tips

Editor’s Pick

Tim Cook
Apple event 2023 LIVE Updates: Just 1 hour to go! Tim Cook to unveil the iPhone 15 series
iPhone 13 Mini
Apple event 2023: iPhone 13 Mini set to be killed off after iPhone 15 launch?
victor-serban-H-mzalaeXYU-unsplash
iPhone 15 Plus price in US: Check what is expected at the Apple event 2023; know event date and time too
iPhone 15 Ultra
Apple Event 2023: Looking for iPhone 15 Ultra? Then just read on
iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max
Apple Event 2023: From iPhone 15 series to Apple Watch Series 9, know everything that's coming; 1 day to go!

Trending Stories

Tim Cook
Apple event 2023 LIVE Updates: Just 1 hour to go! Tim Cook to unveil the iPhone 15 series
iPhone 13 Mini
Apple event 2023: iPhone 13 Mini set to be killed off after iPhone 15 launch?
aditya-chinchure-mZA3_ytrnS8-unsplash
iPhone 15 price in the US: Know what’s expected ahead of Apple Event 2023
victor-serban-H-mzalaeXYU-unsplash
iPhone 15 Plus price in US: Check what is expected at the Apple event 2023; know event date and time too
iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max
Apple Event 2023: From iPhone 15 series to Apple Watch Series 9, know everything that's coming; 1 day to go!
keep up with tech

Gaming

Roblox
Major upgrades coming for Roblox: New AI chatbot, open marketplace, and more announced at RDC
Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom
5 best games launched in 2023: Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom, Diablo 4 and more
GTA V
GTA 6: Release date, gameplay, characters - know everything about Grand Theft Auto 6
Baldur's Gate 3
Baldur’s Gate 3: Know how to get the Dawnmaster’s Crest easily in BG3
GTA V cheat codes
GTA V Cheat Codes 2023: Check cheats for PC, PlayStation, and Xbox
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Apple event 2023 LIVE Updates: Just 1 hour to go! Tim Cook to unveil the iPhone 15 series
    Tim Cook
    Apple event 2023: iPhone 13 Mini set to be killed off after iPhone 15 launch?
    iPhone 13 Mini
    iPhone 15 price in the US: Know what’s expected ahead of Apple Event 2023
    aditya-chinchure-mZA3_ytrnS8-unsplash
    iPhone 15 Plus price in US: Check what is expected at the Apple event 2023; know event date and time too
    victor-serban-H-mzalaeXYU-unsplash
    Apple Event 2023: From iPhone 15 series to Apple Watch Series 9, know everything that's coming; 1 day to go!
    iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon