Icon
Home Tech News ISRO-powered Venus mission: Top 5 things to know about the Shukrayaan mission

ISRO-powered Venus mission: Top 5 things to know about the Shukrayaan mission

ISRO Chairman S Somanath has shared an update about the upcoming Venus mission at the Indian National Science Academy in Delhi. Know the significance of conducting the Shukrayaan mission.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Nov 28 2023, 10:20 IST
Icon
Shukrayaan mission
ISRO is ready to conduct the next space exploration project with the Venus mission, also known as the Shukrayaan mission. (Nasa)
Shukrayaan mission
ISRO is ready to conduct the next space exploration project with the Venus mission, also known as the Shukrayaan mission. (Nasa)

After the success of the Chandrayaan-3 mission as well as the Aditya-L1 mission, ISRO is all set to launch its upcoming Venus mission. The ISRO Venus mission has been dubbed as the Shukrayaan mission, for which ISRO chief S. Somanath has shared an update. Somanath says the project payloads have been fully developed now. ISRO Chairman, while addressing Indian National Science Academy in Delhi, talked about the unique characteristics of planet Venus and how Earth's atmosphere in future can turn toxic as did Shukrayaan's. Check out the significance of the Venus mission.

Top 5 things to know about the ISRO Venus mission

  • According to an ANI report, ISRO Chairman stated that the Venus mission is configured and the payloads have been developed to launch the project. Somanath said, "We have a lot of missions in the conceptual phase. A mission to Venus is already configured. Payloads have already developed for it."

We are now on WhatsApp. Click to join

  • Somanath further indicated why studying the planet Venus is important during which he talks about its uniqueness and how studying the planet will help answer so many questions about space and science.
  • It was stated that the atmosphere of Venus is very thick and it is filled with acid. He said, “The atmospheric pressure is 100 times that of Earth.” This stops scientists from checking the state of the planet's surface.

Also read: ISRO's Astrosat space telescope detects most powerful gamma-ray explosion

  • Planet Venus is known to be the second planet from the sun and nearest to Earth. It is considered as one of the four inner rocky planets and it is also known as Earth's twin in terms of size and density.
  • Recently, several Venus missions have been conducted by other space agencies such as ESA's Venus Express which was concluded in 2016, Japan's Akatsuki Venus Climate Orbiter which is still orbiting the planet, NASA's Parker Solar Probe has made multiple flybys too. Now, India will also be achieving the milestone to study the planet via the Shukrayaan mission.
  • ISRO is yet to reveal more about the Venus mission, its plans and payloads, to provide a better understanding of how the project will be conducted and what mysteries it aims to unfold.

One more thing! HT Tech is now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us by clicking the link so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. Click here to join now!

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 28 Nov, 10:19 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone 15
Extend Apple iPhone 15 battery lifespan; know how to do it easily with these tips
ChatGPT
5 ways ChatGPT can assist customer care professionals in getting faster, and effective resolutions
BGMI
BGMI tips for beginners: Know how to play smart and win on the battleground
iPhone 15 Pro Max
iPhone tips and tricks: Ace photographers reveal how to take perfect Diwali shots on iPhone 15 Pro, Pro Max
crossword puzzles
Fond of crossword puzzles? Get them on your iPhone 15 courtesy iOS 17; know how to

Editor’s Pick

Binance
What is Binance, why did the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange plead guilty?
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman
Disappointment for Satya Nadella! Sam Altman to return to OpenAI as CEO
Tim Sweeney
10 things to know from Epic CEO Tim Sweeney's testimony at the Google antitrust trial
Dell XPS 17
Dell XPS 17 Review: Heavy-duty laptop that can do everything, but has a huge price tag!
Ai Pin
Sam Altman-backed Humane unveils Ai Pin: Know how this smartphone without a screen works

Trending Stories

Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
Rashmika Mandanna
Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
GTA 6
GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
Instagram
Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
Apple
iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6
GTA 6: Top 5 revelations made recently about this highly anticipated video game
GTA 6 fan
GTA 6 excitement inspires fans to quit smoking and embrace healthier lifestyle
Valve CEO
Valve vs Wolfire Games: Gabe Newell will have to attend antitrust legal battle
Ubisoft
Mid-game pop-up ad appears in Assassin’s Creed Odyssey; Ubisoft blames technical error
GTA 6
GTA 6 preorder date LEAKED online! When can you preorder the highly-anticipated GTA 5 sequel?
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman
    Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
    Rashmika Mandanna
    GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
    GTA 6
    Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
    Instagram
    iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
    Apple

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon