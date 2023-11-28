ISRO-powered Venus mission: Top 5 things to know about the Shukrayaan mission

After the success of the Chandrayaan-3 mission as well as the Aditya-L1 mission, ISRO is all set to launch its upcoming Venus mission. The ISRO Venus mission has been dubbed as the Shukrayaan mission, for which ISRO chief S. Somanath has shared an update. Somanath says the project payloads have been fully developed now. ISRO Chairman, while addressing Indian National Science Academy in Delhi, talked about the unique characteristics of planet Venus and how Earth's atmosphere in future can turn toxic as did Shukrayaan's. Check out the significance of the Venus mission.

Top 5 things to know about the ISRO Venus mission

According to an ANI report, ISRO Chairman stated that the Venus mission is configured and the payloads have been developed to launch the project. Somanath said, "We have a lot of missions in the conceptual phase. A mission to Venus is already configured. Payloads have already developed for it."

Somanath further indicated why studying the planet Venus is important during which he talks about its uniqueness and how studying the planet will help answer so many questions about space and science.

It was stated that the atmosphere of Venus is very thick and it is filled with acid. He said, “The atmospheric pressure is 100 times that of Earth.” This stops scientists from checking the state of the planet's surface.

Planet Venus is known to be the second planet from the sun and nearest to Earth. It is considered as one of the four inner rocky planets and it is also known as Earth's twin in terms of size and density.

Recently, several Venus missions have been conducted by other space agencies such as ESA's Venus Express which was concluded in 2016, Japan's Akatsuki Venus Climate Orbiter which is still orbiting the planet, NASA's Parker Solar Probe has made multiple flybys too. Now, India will also be achieving the milestone to study the planet via the Shukrayaan mission.

ISRO is yet to reveal more about the Venus mission, its plans and payloads, to provide a better understanding of how the project will be conducted and what mysteries it aims to unfold.

