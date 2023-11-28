Icon
Home Tech News ISRO’s Astrosat space telescope detects most powerful gamma-ray explosion

ISRO's Astrosat space telescope detects most powerful gamma-ray explosion

ISRO’s Astrosat space telescope captures the most powerful gamma-ray explosion from far away in the universe. Know more here.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Nov 28 2023, 08:49 IST
ISRO
ISRO's Astrosat space telescope detects a massive gamma-ray explosion. (Pixabay)
ISRO's Astrosat space telescope detects a massive gamma-ray explosion. (Pixabay)

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) again made a big discovery courtesy Astrosat space telescope by capturing a massive gamma-ray explosion. These gamma-ray bursts are considered as being the most powerful explosions known in the universe. Astrosat space telescope is India's first multi-wavelength space telescope. The burst that was captured is the telescope's 600th detection of such a massive GRB explosion. Experts believe that gaining further knowledge of the phenomenon can provide more understanding of extreme environments and the fundamental physics of the universe. Know more about the discovery.

ISRO's Astrosat space telescope findings

According to an India Today report, the ISRO telescope captured the 600th Gamma-ray Burst (GRB) which is scientifically known as the GRB 231122B event. The explosions are considered to be the most powerful ones in the universe and they could also result in the creation of black holes as the energy released by them is massive. The bursts from the explosion are extremely bright making it a powerful event of the cosmos.

As per reports, the instrument named AstroSat's Cadmium Zinc Telluride Imager (CZTI) was responsible for detecting the gamma-ray bursts (GRB). ISRO reports that the instrument has a unique capability of measuring X-ray polarization which also acts as an open detector beyond 100 keV. Findings collected by ISRO's CZTI will enable scientists to have a deeper understanding of such events along with how they impact the universe's environment.

India Today quoted Prof. Varun Bhalerao at IIT-Bombay, “We are proud of what AstroSat has accomplished. To build upon this success, multiple institutes have come together and proposed to build Daksha, a next-generation GRB space telescope that will be far better than any such satellite worldwide. Daksha will be sensitive enough to detect in just over a year what CZTI did in eight.”

About Astrosat space telescope

Astrosat is India's first Space Astronomy Observatory which was launched on September 28, 2015. The observatory was positioned on the inclination orbit to study temporal and spectral properties of galactic and extra- galactic cosmic sources. Astrosat is equipped with five major payloads: Ultra Violet Imaging Telescope (UVIT), Large Area X-ray Proportional Counter (LAXPC), Cadmium–Zinc–Telluride Imager (CZTI), Soft X-ray Telescope (SXT), and Scanning Sky Monitor (SSM).

First Published Date: 28 Nov, 08:49 IST
