Icon
Home Tech News Life on Mars? Curiosity rover raises NASA hopes

Life on Mars? Curiosity rover raises NASA hopes

New findings from NASA's Curiosity rover reveal that Mars might have been a planet of ancient rivers, providing hope for past life conditions.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Oct 26 2023, 21:13 IST
Icon
NASA
Martian bench-and-nose landforms hint at ancient rivers, fueling hopes for past life, reveals NASA. (Pixabay)
NASA
Martian bench-and-nose landforms hint at ancient rivers, fueling hopes for past life, reveals NASA. (Pixabay)

Recent findings from NASA's Curiosity rover have revealed intriguing evidence of Mars once harboring conditions suitable for life. A team of geologists, utilizing data from Curiosity's explorations, examinations of sedimentary rock beneath the Gulf of Mexico, and computer simulations, have identified signs of ancient river systems in several Martian craters.

Gale crater, a significant impact basin on Mars' surface, played a pivotal role in this discovery. Researchers uncovered compelling evidence indicating that rivers might have been more prevalent on the Red Planet than previously assumed. Geoscientist Benjamin Cardenas, the lead author from Penn State University, stated, "We're finding evidence that Mars was likely a planet of rivers," Space.com reported.

On Earth, rivers are vital for various chemical, nutrient, and sediment cycles that support life. Thus, the revelation of ancient Martian rivers holds promise for the quest to detect past life on Mars. Cardenas added, "Our research indicates that Mars could have had far more rivers than previously believed, which certainly paints a more optimistic view of ancient life on Mars. It offers a vision of Mars where most of the planet once had the right conditions for life."

Mysteries of Martian Landforms Unveiled

The distinctive landforms identified in Curiosity's data, known as bench-and-nose features, had gone unnoticed until now. These features exist within numerous small craters and are, in fact, deposits formed by flowing water.

Although evidence of rivers on Mars has been documented since the Mariner 9 spacecraft's observations, which imaged dried-up river channels and floodplains, the identification of these bench-and-nose landforms suggests that Martian rivers may have been more widespread than previously believed. These formations result from the erosion of sedimentary material deposited by rivers, a process that was likely influenced by prevailing winds.

To confirm the watery origin of these features, Cardenas and Kaitlyn Stacey of Penn State employed a computer model. They trained the model on Curiosity's images of these landforms inside craters and 3D scans of sedimentary bedrock layers beneath the Gulf of Mexico, collected by oil companies 25 years ago. The computer model simulated the erosion of sediment left by rivers to produce the bench-and-nose landforms.

Curiosity had previously ascertained that Gale crater, which it is exploring, was once filled with liquid water. The newfound evidence of these river-formed landforms provides insights into the nature of the water within Gale crater.

In short, these discoveries reignite hope that Mars may have offered the right conditions for life to thrive in its distant past, emphasising the importance of further exploration and investigation on the Red Planet.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 26 Oct, 21:12 IST
Tags:

More From This Section

Icon
NASA's dragonfly mission: Pioneering craft to reveal Titan's secrets with a quadcopter drone.
Dragonfly set to break new ground for NASA on Saturn moon Titan
27 October 2023
Asteroid 2023 UV6 – Asteroid 2023 UV6, which is nearly 59 feet wide, is set to pass Earth today, October 27. Its orbit will take it almost as close as 3.9 million kilometers to the planet’s surface. NASA has revealed that it is moving at a speed of 26329 kilometers per hour.
656-foot asteroid, 4 other space rocks, to pass Earth, NASA says
27 October 2023
Asteroid 2023 UV6 belongs to the Apollo group of asteroids.
Chelyabinsk asteroid-sized space rock to pass Earth at very close quarters today
27 October 2023
NASA's ILLUMA-T payload, set to launch to the International Space Station, will demonstrate the advantages of laser communications for space missions, paving the way for faster and more efficient data transmission.nPic credit: NASA
NASA demonstrates Laser Communications on ISS with ILLUMA-T Payload
27 October 2023
NASA's advancements in lidar technology promise to transform the way we explore and understand distant worlds, with foldable optics and multi-wavelength lasers leading the charge.nPic credit: NASAn
NASA perfects Lidar tech for space exploration
27 October 2023
NASA's James Webb Telescope, with others, uncovers some secrets of the universe's origins, and detects tellurium in a rare neutron star merger, offering cosmic insights.nPic Credit: NASA
James Webb Space Telescope unveils cosmic secrets, discovers tellurium in rare neutron star merger
26 October 2023
Astronomy's next frontier: The Roman Space Telescope's mission promises a profound exploration of our galaxy and the cosmos beyond, unlocking mysteries of distant worlds and celestial phenomena.nPic Credit: NASA
Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope: NASA set to solve many secrets of the Universe
26 October 2023
NASA's Juno mission spots an eerie 'Face' on Jupiter, just in time for Halloween.
Jupiter pulls shocking Halloween surprise! Spooky ‘Face' captured by NASA's Juno mission
26 October 2023
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone 15 widgets
Want to organize your iPhone 15 home screen? Know how to use widgets
iPhone
Rev up your iPhone charging speed and maximise battery life with these tips
WhatsApp tips
WhatsApp tips: How to manage storage on your phone
iPhone
Revamp your old iPhone! Get the Action Button just like the one on iPhone 15 Pro
pexels-anna-nekrashevich-6203795
Be a pro at work, here are 7 tips and apps to enhance your workplace presence

Editor’s Pick

Reddit
Reddit could block Google Search, Bing, if the AI companies don’t pay up to use its data
Elon Musk
Elon Musk to block X in EU just to avoid fixing the misinformation problem?
Carl Sagan
Carl Sagan detected life on Earth 30 years ago – here’s how his experiment is helping us search for alien species today
AI models
AI chatbots are supposed to improve health care. But research says some are perpetuating racism
Slack
Slack gives up Status account on X; Know what it means for you

Trending Stories

Check out the latest Gaganyaan mission live updates from the ISRO launch event of the test flight.
Gaganyaan mission highlights: Proud moment for India! Test vehicle launched, splashed down safely in Bay of Bengal
Gaganyaan Mission
What is the purpose of Gaganyaan mission? Know all about the main objectives of ISRO
Gaganyaan mission
Where is Gaganyaan mission going? ISRO set to launch Flight Test Vehicle Abort Mission-1
know when, where and how to watch online
Gaganyaan mission: First test flight launch tomorrow; know when, where and how to watch online
Cyber crime
Payment gateway company account hacked! Cybercriminals siphon off whopping Rs. 16,180 cr
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6
Buzzworthy GTA 6 leaks reveal altered weapon wheel
GTA 6
GTA 6 leak: From money laundering to vehicle hacking, check all the new gameplay systems
GTA V
GTA 6 to come to Nintendo Switch 2? New leak reveals Grand Theft Auto VI to be available on all platforms
Evil Within
Grab The Evil Within and The Evil Within 2 for FREE! Know where to get it
GTA 6
GTA 6 leak: Check rumoured gameplay mechanics of next Grand Theft Auto game
Icon Great Indian Festival Icon
Icon Upto 40% off on Mobiles & Accessories Icon
Icon Upto 40% off on Laptops Icon
Icon Upto 80% off on Smartwatches Icon
Icon Upto 60% off on Tablets Icon
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Gaganyaan mission highlights: Proud moment for India! Test vehicle launched, splashed down safely in Bay of Bengal
    Check out the latest Gaganyaan mission live updates from the ISRO launch event of the test flight.
    What is the purpose of Gaganyaan mission? Know all about the main objectives of ISRO
    Gaganyaan Mission
    Where is Gaganyaan mission going? ISRO set to launch Flight Test Vehicle Abort Mission-1
    Gaganyaan mission
    Gaganyaan mission: First test flight launch tomorrow; know when, where and how to watch online
    know when, where and how to watch online
    Payment gateway company account hacked! Cybercriminals siphon off whopping Rs. 16,180 cr
    Cyber crime

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon