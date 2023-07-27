Home Tech News Lockheed Martin Selected to Develop Nuclear Propelled Spacecraft

Lockheed Martin Selected to Develop Nuclear Propelled Spacecraft

A Department of Defense agency and NASA picked Lockheed Martin Corp. to design and develop the first nuclear thermal rocket engine to be tested in space, part of a program called DRACO.

By:BLOOMBERG
| Updated on: Jul 27 2023, 10:08 IST
'Rainbow' of X-rays! Check out what NASA's XRISM mission is all about
image caption
1/5 NASA is all set to launch it  latest satellite, XRISM  (X-ray Imaging and Spectroscopy Mission, pronounced “crism”). Its aim is to pry apart high-energy light into the equivalent of an X-ray rainbow. (NASA)
The mission is being led by JAXA (Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency)and it will do this using an instrument called Resolve. XRISM is scheduled to launch from Japan’s Tanegashima Space Center on Aug. 25, 2023 (Aug. 26 in Japan).
2/5 The mission is being led by JAXA (Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency)and it will do this using an instrument called Resolve. XRISM is scheduled to launch from Japan’s Tanegashima Space Center on Aug. 25, 2023 (Aug. 26 in Japan). (NASA)
image caption
3/5 “Resolve will give us a new look into some of the universe’s most energetic objects, including black holes, clusters of galaxies, and the aftermath of stellar explosions,” said Richard Kelley, NASA’s XRISM principal investigator at NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland. (NASA)
image caption
4/5 As per NASA’s information Resolve is an X-ray microcalorimeter spectrometer instrument.  (NASA)
image caption
5/5 The instrument reaches its operating temperature after a multistage mechanical cooling process inside a refrigerator-sized container of liquid helium. (NASA)
NASA DRACO
View all Images
NASA will commit $300 million to DRACO, while the US Space Force will provide the launch vehicle and pad for the X-NTRV vehicle. (DARPA/NASA)

A Department of Defense agency and NASA picked Lockheed Martin Corp. to design and develop the first nuclear thermal rocket engine to be tested in space, part of a program called DRACO.

Through a contract announced on Wednesday with the federal research and development organization known as Darpa, Lockheed Martin will design and build the nuclear-propelled engine along with an experimental spacecraft, called X-NTRV. The goal will be to launch the spacecraft with the nuclear engine in 2027.

NASA will commit $300 million to DRACO, while the US Space Force will provide the launch vehicle and pad for the X-NTRV vehicle.

The idea of nuclear thermal propulsion has long been considered as a way to send shortened crewed missions to Mars. Such engines could produce high thrust, but more efficiently and with less complexity than traditional chemically powered rocket engines.

Nuclear-powered rocket engines work by transferring heat from a reactor to hydrogen propellant. As the hydrogen heats up, it expands and is funneled out of a nozzle, producing thrust.

Though Lockheed Martin will create the engine, Virginia-based BWX Technologies will build the nuclear fission reactor for the engine. The Department of Energy will also contribute high-assay low-enriched uranium (HALEU) fuel for the reactor.

To date, there has been no in-space demonstration of nuclear thermal propulsion. In the 1960s and 70s, NASA conducted a program called NERVA, which aimed to develop a nuclear-powered rocket engine for deep-space missions, though nothing ever flew in space. In January, NASA and DARPA announced their plans to collaborate on DRACO to perform an in-space demonstration of the technology.

An operational failure could present the risk of spreading radioactive material. “The reactor will not be turned on until the spacecraft has reached a nuclear safe orbit,” Lockheed Martin said in a statement, making the system “very safe.”

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 27 Jul, 10:07 IST
Tags:

More From This Section

NASA lab hopes to find life's building blocks in asteroid sample
27 July 2023
This black hole is spewing powerful jet of energy towards Earth
26 July 2023
58-ft asteroid hurtling towards Earth, clocked speeding at a whopping 41100 kmph by NASA
26 July 2023
400 Earth-mass rogue planets in the Milky Way Galaxy? NASA explains
26 July 2023
NASA power outage temporarily halts contact with space station
26 July 2023
In a first, James Webb Space Telescope discovers water near rocky worlds
25 July 2023
Close encounter with asteroid soon! NASA reveals details of space rock racing towards Earth
25 July 2023
How close can astronauts get to the Sun?
24 July 2023
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone calls
iOS 16 trick: Get rid of background noise during calls on iPhone this way
Microsoft Bing Image Creator
Generate AI images for free with Microsoft Bing Image Creator from just words; Here how
Threads
Seeing unrelated posts? Know how to see posts from people you follow on Threads
Threads on Windows 11
Threads app on Windows 11 laptop? It is possible! Just do THIS
iOS 16
i-Wipe! Remove background magically from photo with this iOS 16 trick on your iPhone

Editor’s Pick

Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G: First look at Oppo’s new smartphone
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G review: Cameras shine, design falls short
Realme Narzo N53
Realme Narzo N53 Review: A lot of thrills under Rs. 10000
Kodak CA PRO 65
Kodak CA PRO 65 review: Big bang on a budget
Google Pixel 7a
Google Pixel 7a Review: 2023’s Best Value-for-money smartphone

Trending Stories

JioBharat
Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
Themometer app
This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
YouTube
YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
keep up with tech

Gaming

Massive discounts on new and old Epic Games. Check details.
Massive sale! Epic Games Summer sale offers up to 75% off; GTA V, FIFA 23, more
Pokemon Sleep
Dream game! Catch Pokemon in your sleep with Pokemon Sleep!
Steam games
Steam freebies! 6 Exciting new games to play today
Digits
Digits, the FUN math puzzle by the New York Times to be killed off soon
Check out the survey findings about Indian gaming habits conducted by Lenovo and Esports.
Gaming habits of Indian gamers revealed! Check eye-ball grabbing stats

    Trending News

    Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
    JioBharat
    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets