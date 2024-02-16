NASA’s celestial gift on Valentine’s Day; shares stunning snapshot of spiral galaxy

What's a better Valentine's present for the one you love than a glance into the universe's cosmic wonders? In a celestial gesture, NASA shared a charming snapshot of a cosmic "bloom" on their Instagram web page. The picture showcases NGC 3256, a celestial spiral galaxy positioned around one hundred twenty million light-years away. This stunning cosmic spectacle is the final result of a celestial come across, in which big spiral galaxies collided and merged around 500 million years ago, creating a tremendous display of cosmic beauty.

NGC 3256: A spiral galaxy

The picture posted by NASA, described as a cosmic bloom, features a large, face-on spiral galaxy positioned towards a backdrop of space. The center of NGC 3256 radiates with excessive brightness, casting a glow over the encircling region. Surrounding the principal galaxy is a dark grey halo composed of stars from the galaxy, giving intensity to the scene. Dozens of small, distant stars and galaxies also can be seen scattered in the course of the image, including the cosmic spectacle.

This stunning portrayal of NGC 3256 reminds us of the splendour and complexity of our universe. Whether you're an astronomy fanatic or just appreciate the wonders of this area, the image is certain to captivate audiences of all ages.

NASA's Instagram post has gained huge interest, with people expressing awe and admiration for the breathtaking cosmic bloom. Since the post was shared on Instagram it has gained over 68,000 likes and numerous comments.

Among the reactions, one person likened the picture to a stunning red rose, while others wished NASA a Happy Valentine's Day. Many others expressed their appreciation for the fascinating splendour captured within the image. As we celebrate love and connection, let us also take time to reflect on the universe's endless splendour and cosmic mysteries.

Also, read other top stories today:

Make videos in minutes courtesy AI! OpenAI introduces Sora, the company's new AI model that can generate minute-long photo-realistic videos based on textual prompts. Read all about it here.

Google announces Gemini 1.5! Google is rolling out a new version of its powerful artificial intelligence model that it says can handle larger amounts of text and video than products made by competitors. Know all about it here.

Lawsuit looms over Facebook! Facebook must face a collective lawsuit valued at around 3 billion pounds over allegations the social media giant abused its dominant position to monetise users' personal data. Read more here.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!