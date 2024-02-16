 NASA’s celestial gift on Valentine’s Day; shares stunning snapshot of spiral galaxy | Tech News
NASA's celestial gift on Valentine's Day; shares stunning snapshot of spiral galaxy

NASA's celestial gift on Valentine's Day; shares stunning snapshot of spiral galaxy

NASA shared a snapshot of cosmic "bloom" on their Instagram page, showcasing spiral galaxy NGC 3256.

By: HT TECH
Feb 16 2024, 18:02 IST
NGC 3256 is a spiral galaxy that resembles a rose, as per NASA. (ESA/Webb/NASA/CSA/L. Armus/A. Evans)

What's a better Valentine's present for the one you love than a glance into the universe's cosmic wonders? In a celestial gesture, NASA shared a charming snapshot of a cosmic "bloom" on their Instagram web page. The picture showcases NGC 3256, a celestial spiral galaxy positioned around one hundred twenty million light-years away. This stunning cosmic spectacle is the final result of a celestial come across, in which big spiral galaxies collided and merged around 500 million years ago, creating a tremendous display of cosmic beauty.

NGC 3256: A spiral galaxy

The picture posted by NASA, described as a cosmic bloom, features a large, face-on spiral galaxy positioned towards a backdrop of space. The center of NGC 3256 radiates with excessive brightness, casting a glow over the encircling region. Surrounding the principal galaxy is a dark grey halo composed of stars from the galaxy, giving intensity to the scene. Dozens of small, distant stars and galaxies also can be seen scattered in the course of the image, including the cosmic spectacle.

This stunning portrayal of NGC 3256 reminds us of the splendour and complexity of our universe. Whether you're an astronomy fanatic or just appreciate the wonders of this area, the image is certain to captivate audiences of all ages.

NASA's Instagram post has gained huge interest, with people expressing awe and admiration for the breathtaking cosmic bloom. Since the post was shared on Instagram it has gained over 68,000 likes and numerous comments.

Among the reactions, one person likened the picture to a stunning red rose, while others wished NASA a Happy Valentine's Day. Many others expressed their appreciation for the fascinating splendour captured within the image. As we celebrate love and connection, let us also take time to reflect on the universe's endless splendour and cosmic mysteries.

First Published Date: 16 Feb, 18:02 IST
