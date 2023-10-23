Icon
Potentially Hazardous Asteroid to pass Earth today! NASA reveals details

NASA has revealed details about a Potentially Hazardous Asteroid called Asteroid 2020 FM6 that will pass Earth today, October 23. Know its speed, size, distance, and more.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Oct 23 2023, 08:08 IST
Asteroid 2020 FM6
1/5 Asteroid 2023 TW26: This asteroid measures approximately 21 feet in size, which is as big as the size of a small bus. It is expected to pass Earth at a distance of 898000 kilometers and will be traveling at a velocity of 20,268 kilometers per hour. (Pixabay)
image caption
2/5 Asteroid 2023 UZ: This asteroid has an approximate size of about 39 feet. It is equivalent to the size of a bus. It will pass closr to our planet, at a distance of 585000 kilometers. It will pass close to the Earth at a remarkable speed of 47252 kilometers per hour. (Pixabay)
image caption
3/5 Asteroid 2023 UG1: with a size of 34 feet, this asteroid is also categorized as bus-sized. It will pass closest to Earth at a distance of approximately 1.05 million kilometers and will be moving at a relative velocity of 10325 kilometers per hour.  (Pixabay)
image caption
4/5 Asteroid 2023 TW4: The size of this asteroid is approximately 82 feet, roughly equivalent to the size of an airplane. It will pass close to Earth at a distance of 1.52 million kilometers and will be traveling at a significant speed of 37944 kilometers per hour. (Pixabay)
image caption
5/5 Asteroid 2023 TX2:The size of this asteroid is around 94 feet, and is as big as the size of an aircraft. It will pass Earth at a close distance of 3.15 million kilometers, with a speed of 27056 kilometers per hour.  (Pixabay)
Asteroid 2020 FM6 belongs to the Apollo group of asteroids. (NASA JPL)

An asteroid is on its way and its orbit could bring it close to Earth today, resulting in a close approach, NASA has revealed. The asteroid, given the designation of Asteroid 2020 FM6, is set to pass the planet today, October 23. This space rock was spotted by NASA's Defense Coordination Office (PDCO), which is responsible for monitoring the skies and keeping a watch on various Near-Earth Objects (NEOs). The space agency has a suite of advanced tech equipment used for observing and monitoring Near-Earth Objects (NEOs) such as asteroids, comets, and more.

The asteroid will pass the planet by a distance of approximately 5.9 million kilometers, and is already speeding at 57099 kilometers per hour, which is even faster than a hypersonic ballistic missile!

Other details

NASA has declared Asteroid 2020 FM6 a ‘Potentially Hazardous Object'. These are celestial objects that are larger than 492 feet in diameter and pass Earth closer than 7.5 million kilometers. In terms of size, the asteroid is nearly 500 feet wide! Thus, it fulfils both the requirements and has been deemed a Potentially Hazardous Asteroid.

The space agency has also revealed that Asteroid 2020 FM6 belongs to the Apollo group of Near-Earth Asteroids, which are Earth-crossing space rocks with semi-major axes larger than Earth's. These asteroids are named after the humongous 1862 Apollo asteroid, discovered by German astronomer Karl Reinmuth in the 1930s.

According to NASA, Asteroid 2020 FM6 first passed Earth on October 24, 1964, at a distance of about 973,070 kilometers. After today, the next time it will pass Earth by a closer margin will be on April 27, 2063, when it will come as close as 5.8 million kilometers to Earth.

Biggest ever asteroid impact

During the course of Earth's rich 4.6 billion-year history, there have been several consequential events that have altered its course. One of the most notable incidents was the asteroid impact which kick-started the extinction of dinosaurs, but it isn't the biggest asteroid to ever hit Earth. This title goes to the asteroid impact which occurred more than 2 billion years ago and resulted in the 300-kilometer-wide Vredefort crater near Johannesburg, South Africa. However, a recent study claims that an even bigger asteroid impact occurred.

According to a study published in the Tectonophysics journal, researchers at the University of New South Wales (UNSW) have now reportedly found the crater of the largest asteroid to ever hit the planet located beneath the surface in New South Wales, Australia. The Deniliquin structure, which is nearly 520 kilometers wide, surpasses the previously known biggest asteroid crater called Vredefort which was around 300 kilometers wide.

First Published Date: 23 Oct, 08:07 IST
