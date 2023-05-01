Home Tech News This asteroid will come alarmingly close to Earth! NASA clocks it at 32152 kmph

This asteroid will come alarmingly close to Earth! NASA clocks it at 32152 kmph

Earth is set for a dangerously close encounter with an asteroid on May 3, NASA has warned.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: May 01 2023, 21:50 IST
100-foot asteroid, among 4 others, hurtling towards Earth: NASA
asteroid
1/6 Any asteroid that comes within 4.6 million miles or 7.5 million kilometres of Earth, or is larger than approximately 150 meters, is considered potentially dangerous. While some asteroids can be detected by NASA's astronomers, others can unexpectedly hit Earth without being detected. Now, NASA has identified 5 massive asteroids heading towards Earth. (Pixabay)
Asteroid
2/6 Asteroid 2023 GF2: One of these is 87 feet wide and will get as close as 2.74 million miles from Earth today. (NASA)
Asteroid
3/6 There is a triple asteroid attack tomorrow! Asteroid 2023 HV measures 46-foot and will come alarmingly close to 0.856 million miles to Earth on May 1. Moreover, it will be hurtling towards Earth at a speed of 15649 km per hour, NASA's CNEOS data revealed.  (Pixabay)
image caption
4/6 Asteroid 2018 VS6: Another house-sized asteroid of around 45 feet is hurtling towards Earth at 41744 kmph towards Earth tomorrow. It will be just 1.24 million miles away from the planet.  (Pixabay)
Asteroid
5/6 Asteroid 2023 HY3: It measures 100 feet in size, and is ready to make the closest approach at 3.98 million miles at a speed of 23596 km per hour on May 1.  (Pixabay)
asteroid
6/6 Asteroid 2023 HV5: The closest of them all is a 41 feet wide asteroid that is hurtling towards Earth at a velocity of 32152 kmph to come as close as just 0.27 million miles (270000 miles) to Earth. It will be closest to the planet on May 3. (Pixabay)
asteroid
View all Images
NASA has warned about a dangerous asteroid that is speeding at a fiery speed towards Earth. (Pixabay)

A 100-feet wide asteroid just passed Earth, but there is another space rock on the way and it is set to make quite a scary encounter with our planet. NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory has issued an alert about a small yet dangerous asteroid speeding towards Earth.

NASA has issued an alert as Asteroid 2023 HV5, which is about 41 feet wide - the size of a bus - is expected to come very close to Earth on May 3. According to NASA's JPL, any asteroid that approaches within 4.6 million miles or 7.5 million kilometers of Earth is considered potentially hazardous, and an alert is issued. Whether this asteroid poses a danger to Earth or not is a question that NASA has answered, and here's what it has to say.

Asteroid 2023 HV5 details

As per the asteroid tracking data, Asteroid 2023 HV5 will fly past the Earth on May 3 at an uncomfortably close distance - just 270,000 miles! The distance is almost the average distance between Earth and Moon which is about 239,000 miles. It is coming at a blistering speed of 32152 kmph, NASA's CNEOS data revealed.

The asteroid 2023 HV5 was detected only recently, on April 24, 2023 and it belongs to the Apollo group, which is named after the first asteroid discovered in this group, 1862 Apollo. Sky.org said that this asteroid makes one orbit around the Sun in 672 days. The next expected close approach of this space rock is on August 13, 2055.

Thankfully, due to its size, the asteroid 2023 HV5 is not a potentially hazardous object for Earth. Still, it will get alarmingly close and that is why scientists will keep a close watch on it.

How does NASA track asteroids?

To detect the danger, NASA has established the NEO Observations Program, which is tasked with finding, tracking, and characterizing NEOs, and identifying those that may pose a hazard to Earth. Ground-based telescopes and NASA's NEOWISE spacecraft are currently used to locate NEOs.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 01 May, 21:49 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone Wifi
Can't find your iPhone Wi-Fi password? Check this iOS 16 trick out now
Apple iPhone
Is your iPhone battery health good or bad? Here is how to find out if you need to replace it
iPhone
Live to drive? Then switch on THIS mode on your iPhone now
iPhone 15
iPhone tricks: STOP taking screenshots the boring way- Take it this way instead
Gmail
Gmail users can send password-protected email! Do it THIS way

Editor’s Pick

Gizmore Vogue
Gizmore Vogue Review: Smartwatch looks premium, but does it work like one?
Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold in Pics: First look at the most affordable foldable smartphone in India
iPhone 14
Switching from iPhone 12 to iPhone 14: Is it worth upgrading to?
Lapcare LTS-600 Ramp Dual Tower 160W Speakers
Lapcare LTS-600 Ramp Dual Tower 160W Speakers Review: Powerful performance
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G review: A perfect price fit!

Trending Stories

Microsoft Designer
Microsoft Designer, the AI-powered tool that is taking on Adobe Photoshop, Canva
iPhone 14
Switching from iPhone 12 to iPhone 14: Is it worth upgrading to?
Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold in Pics: First look at the most affordable foldable smartphone in India
pexels-burak-the-weekender-65538
iPhone 14 Pro to iPhone 8, check out 10 famous movies shot on Apple iPhones
Untitled_design_-_2023-04-14T094303705
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G Short Review: Price worthy performance!
keep up with tech

Gaming

PS5
Sony casts doubt on PS5 momentum with disappointing outlook
Microsoft
Microsoft signs 10-yr deal with Spain's Nware after UK blocks Activision bid
PlayStation Plus
PlayStation Plus May 2023 Games: GRID Legends, Chivalry 2, more for FREE
Microsoft
UK blocks Microsoft-Activision gaming deal, biggest in tech
GTA V
GTA V done and dusted? Good news! Rockstar could announce GTA 6 on THIS date

    Trending News

    Microsoft Designer, the AI-powered tool that is taking on Adobe Photoshop, Canva
    Microsoft Designer
    Switching from iPhone 12 to iPhone 14: Is it worth upgrading to?
    iPhone 14
    Tecno Phantom V Fold in Pics: First look at the most affordable foldable smartphone in India
    Tecno Phantom V Fold
    iPhone 14 Pro to iPhone 8, check out 10 famous movies shot on Apple iPhones
    pexels-burak-the-weekender-65538
    Samsung Galaxy A54 5G Short Review: Price worthy performance!
    Untitled_design_-_2023-04-14T094303705

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets