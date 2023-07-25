Tired of rising tomato prices? Know how to get them cheap online with ONDC

The rising prices of tomatoes have burned a hole in the working class people's pockets. In Delhi, on July 27, the price of one kilogram of tomatoes was seen between Rs. 130 to Rs. 150 at different vendors and retailers. These prices are affecting everyone as tomatoes are a staple food item, necessary for many basic recipes. But if you are tired of paying a fortune for it, there is an online alternative. The Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC), a government-run open network that connects sellers and buyers, and offers order fulfillment, has collaborated with the National Cooperative Consumers' Federation of India (NCCF) to offer a highly discounted price on tomatoes by making them available for just Rs. 70 per kilogram. So, if you are in any of the areas where ONDC services are available, this is how you can order them online.

What is ONDC

ONDC is simply an open interchange network that is built upon the Beckn protocol (decentralized network). It does not require any designated app and can function straight out of UPI or other similar apps. ONDC aims to eliminate the middlemen in the ecommerce space to enable the seller to directly sell to the buyer. This way, the buyer gets the product at a cheaper rate and the seller still ends up making a big profit. The order fulfillment is carried out by third-party logistics providers.

The service is currently only available in a limited number of cities including Delhi NCR, Maharashtra, Kolkata, Bangalore, Chennai, Kanchipuram, Hyderabad, and Bagalkot. But more areas will be added to it soon.

What can you get on ONDC

ONDC offers a wide range of products as it is an open network and any seller can start selling their products. Some of the most popular categories on the network include food and beverage, groceries, electronics, fashion, and home decor.

How to order cheap tomatoes on ONDC

Since ONDC does not have an app, you first need to download platforms where it is available. You can use Paytm, Magicpin, Meesho, PhonePe, Mystore, and others to access its network. Here, we are sharing the steps for Paytm, one of the most common ways to get products home-delivered through ONDC.

1. On Paytm, either search for ONDC Food or scroll down to find ‘Paytm se ONDC'.

2. Once you're on ONDC Food, you have to search for ‘Tomatoes from NCCF'.

3. Go to the page and choose tomatoes, which is the only offering on the page.

4. The offering should be from a retail store near your location.

5. Add your delivery address. Make payment. And tomatoes should be delivered to you shortly.

Do note, NCCF is only allowing consumers to buy tomatoes in batches of 2 kilograms. Additionally, the store is open between 9 AM and 3 PM. Further, stock availability can be another factor in whether you can purchase tomatoes or not.