Acer One 10 T4 129l Price in India(21 March, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। acer Tablet

Acer One 10 T4 129L is a Android v9.0 (Pie) tablet, available price is Rs 17,500 in India with Quad core, 1.28 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor , 5800 mAh Battery and 3 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Acer One 10 T4 129L from HT Tech. Buy Acer One 10 T4 129L now with free delivery.
7
Score
Last updated: 19 March 2024
AcerOne10T4-129L_Capacity_5800mAh
AcerOne10T4-129L_Ram_3GB
AcerOne10T4-129L_ScreenSize_10inches(25.4cm)
Key Specs
₹17,500
10 inches (25.4 cm)
Quad core, 1.28 GHz, Cortex A53
Android v9.0 (Pie)
5800 mAh
3 GB
Acer One 10 T4 129L Price in India

The starting price for the Acer One 10 T4 129L in India is Rs. 17,500.  At Amazon, the Acer One 10 T4 129L can be purchased for Rs. 17,500.  This is the Acer One 10 T4 129L base model with 3 GB RAM and 32 GB of internal storage.

19% off

Acer One 10 T9-1212L 25.65 cm (10.1 ) Tablet with 6GB RAM and 128GB ROM, IPS Panel Display, Dual-Camera, Slim Metal Body, Wi-Fi + 4G LTE

Acer One 10 T9-1212L 25.65 cm (10.1") Tablet with 6GB RAM and 128GB ROM, IPS Panel Display, Dual-Camera, Slim Metal Body, Wi-Fi + 4G LTE(Calling), Android 12 Gray
₹21,999 ₹17,799
Buy Now

Acer One 10 T4 129l Full Specifications

  • Battery

    5800 mAh

  • Display

    10" (25.4 cm)

  • Capacity

    5800 mAh

  • User Replaceable

    No

  • USB Type-C

    No

  • Type

    Li-Polymer

  • Flash

    Yes, LED Flash

  • Resolution

    2 MP, Primary Camera

  • Image Resolution

    2592 x 1944 Pixels

  • Camera Features

    Digital Zoom

  • Screen Resolution

    800 x 1280 pixels

  • Pixel Density

    151 ppi

  • Screen Size

    10 inches (25.4 cm)

  • Touch Screen

    Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

  • Display Type

    IPS LCD

  • Model

    One 10 T4-129L

  • SIM Slot(s)

    Single SIM, GSM

  • Network

    5G: Not Supported in India, 4G: Available Supported in India, 3G: Available, 2G: Available

  • Fingerprint Sensor

    No

  • Launch Date

    October 8, 2020 (Official)

  • Brand

    Acer

  • Operating System

    Android v9.0 (Pie)

  • Loudspeaker

    Yes

  • Audio Jack

    3.5 mm

  • SIM 1

    4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • GPS

    Yes with A-GPS

  • Wifi Features

    Mobile Hotspot

  • WiFi

    Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)

  • Bluetooth

    Yes, v4.0

  • Voice Calling

    Yes

  • Network Support

    5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

  • USB Connectivity

    Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0

  • VoLTE

    Yes

  • Chipset

    MediaTek MT8765B

  • Architecture

    64 bit

  • RAM

    3 GB

  • Processor

    Quad core, 1.28 GHz, Cortex A53

  • Graphics

    Mali-T720

  • Camera

    5 MP

  • Other Sensors

    Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer

  • Internal Memory

    32 GB

  • Expandable Memory

    Yes, Up to 128 GB
Latest Tablets

    Acer One 10 T4 129l