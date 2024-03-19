 Apple Ipad 2018 Wifi 128gb Price in India(21 March, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। apple Tablet
Home Tablets in India Apple Tablet Apple iPad 2018 WiFi 128GB

Apple iPad 2018 WiFi 128GB

Apple iPad 2018 WiFi 128GB is a iOS v11.3 tablet, available price is Rs 38,600 in India with Quad core (2.34 GHz, Dual core, Hurricane + 1.1 GHz, Dual core, Zephyr) Processor and 2 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Apple iPad 2018 WiFi 128GB from HT Tech. Buy Apple iPad 2018 WiFi 128GB now with free delivery.
5
Score
Last updated: 19 March 2024
Overview Prices Alternatives Specs Videos News
AppleIPad2018WiFi128GB_Ram_2GB
AppleIPad2018WiFi128GB_ScreenSize_9.7inches(24.64cm)
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P32392/heroimage/126532-v3-apple-ipad-2018-wifi-128gb-tablet-large-1.jpg_AppleIPad2018WiFi128GB_2
Key Specs
₹38,600
9.7 inches (24.64 cm)
Quad core (2.34 GHz, Dual core, Hurricane + 1.1 GHz, Dual core, Zephyr)
iOS v11.3
2 GB
469 grams
See full specifications
Notify me when available
Add to compare
Out of Stock This product is currently not available on Amazon & Flipkart

Apple iPad 2018 WiFi 128GB Price in India

The starting price for the Apple iPad 2018 WiFi 128GB in India is Rs. 38,600.  This is the Apple iPad 2018 WiFi 128GB base model with 2 GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Gold, Silver and Space Grey. ...Read More

Apple IPad 2018 WiFi 128GB

(2 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Gold, Silver, Space Grey
Out of Stock
Out of Stock
7% off

Apple 2021 10.2-inch (25.91 cm) iPad with A13 Bionic chip

Apple 2021 10.2-inch (25.91 cm) iPad with A13 Bionic chip (Wi-Fi + Cellular, 64GB) - Space Grey (9th Generation)
₹46,900 ₹43,400
Buy Now
7% off

Apple 2021 10.2-inch (25.91 cm) iPad with A13 Bionic chip

Apple 2021 10.2-inch (25.91 cm) iPad with A13 Bionic chip (Wi-Fi + Cellular, 64GB) - Silver (9th Generation)
₹46,900 ₹43,400
Buy Now
7% off

Apple 2021 10.2-inch (25.91 cm) iPad with A13 Bionic chip

Apple 2021 10.2-inch (25.91 cm) iPad with A13 Bionic chip (Wi-Fi, 256GB) - Silver (9th Generation)
₹48,900 ₹45,400
Buy Now

More from Apple

3% OFF
Apple iPad Pro 12 9 2022 WiFi 2TB
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 2 TB Storage
  • Silver
₹216,191 ₹222,900
Buy Now
Apple Ipad 2018 Wifi 128gb Apple Ipad Pro 12 9 2022 Wifi 2tb
3% OFF
Apple iPad Pro 11 2022 WiFi plus Cellular 512GB
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
  • Silver
₹108,900 ₹111,900
Buy Now
Apple Ipad 2018 Wifi 128gb Apple Ipad Pro 11 2022 Wifi Plus Cellular 512gb
Apple iPad Pro 11 2022 WiFi 1TB
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 1 TB Storage
  • Silver
₹166,900
Buy Now
Apple Ipad 2018 Wifi 128gb Apple Ipad Pro 11 2022 Wifi 1tb
Apple iPad Pro 12 9 2022 WiFi plus Cellular 256GB
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
  • Silver
₹137,900
Buy Now
Apple Ipad 2018 Wifi 128gb Apple Ipad Pro 12 9 2022 Wifi Plus Cellular 256gb
Apple Tablets

Apple iPad 2018 WiFi 128GB Competitors

Lenovo Tab P11 5G 256GB
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
  • Storm Grey
₹34,999
Check Details
Apple Ipad 2018 Wifi 128gb Lenovo Tab P11 5g 256gb
Moto Tab G62
  • 4 GB RAM
  • 64 GB Storage
  • Frost Blue
₹34,000
Check Details
Apple Ipad 2018 Wifi 128gb Moto Tab G62
Google Pixel Tablet
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
  • Porcelain
₹40,890
Check Details
Apple Ipad 2018 Wifi 128gb Google Pixel Tablet
Lenovo Tab P11 Pro 2nd Gen
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
  • Storm Grey
₹32,999
Check Details
Apple Ipad 2018 Wifi 128gb Lenovo Tab P11 Pro 2nd Gen

Apple Ipad 2018 Wifi 128gb Full Specifications

  • Display

    9.7" (24.64 cm)

  • User Replaceable

    No

  • Type

    Li-Polymer

  • USB Type-C

    No

  • Video Recording

    1280x720 @ 30 fps

  • Resolution

    1.2 MP f/2.2, Primary Camera(31 mm focal length)

  • Flash

    Yes, Retina Flash

  • Optical Image Stabilisation

    No

  • Autofocus

    Yes

  • Sensor

    BSI Sensor

  • Camera Features

    Digital Zoom Face detection Smile detection Touch to focus

  • Shooting Modes

    High Dynamic Range mode (HDR) Burst mode

  • Settings

    Exposure compensation

  • Image Resolution

    3264 x 2448 Pixels

  • Weight

    469 grams

  • Width

    169.5 mm

  • Colours

    Gold, Silver, Space Grey

  • Build Material

    Case: AluminiumBack: Aluminium

  • Height

    240 mm

  • Thickness

    7.5 mm

  • Screen to Body Ratio

    71.63 %

  • Screen Protection

    Yes

  • Screen Size

    9.7 inches (24.64 cm)

  • Display Type

    IPS LCD

  • Touch Screen

    Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

  • Screen Resolution

    1536 x 2048 pixels

  • Pixel Density

    264 ppi

  • Model

    iPad 2018 WiFi 128GB

  • Launch Date

    April 20, 2018 (Official)

  • Fingerprint Sensor

    Yes

  • Operating System

    iOS v11.3

  • Network

    5G: Not Supported in India, 4G: Not Available, 3G: Not Available

  • Brand

    Apple

  • Fm Radio

    No

  • FM Radio

    No

  • Audio Jack

    3.5 mm

  • USB Connectivity

    USB 2.0

  • Network Support

    5G Not Supported in India

  • Bluetooth

    Yes, v4.2

  • NFC

    No

  • WiFi

    Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) 5GHz, MIMO

  • Voice Calling

    No

  • Graphics

    PowerVR GT7600 Plus

  • Chipset

    Apple A10 Fusion APL1024

  • Coprocessor

    M10 motion

  • Architecture

    64 bit

  • Processor

    Quad core (2.34 GHz, Dual core, Hurricane + 1.1 GHz, Dual core, Zephyr)

  • RAM

    2 GB

  • Camera

    8 MP

  • Fingerprint Sensor Position

    Front

  • Applications

    Face Time, Siri, iTunes Store, iBooks, Podcasts, Find My Phone, Find My Friends.

  • Other Sensors

    Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Barometer, Gyroscope

  • Expandable Memory

    No

  • Internal Memory

    128 GB
Not sure which
tablet to buy?

Apple Videos

Apple iPad 10th Gen

Apple iPad 10th Gen Review: The best new iPad for everyone?

26 Nov 2022
Tech Videos

Apple iPad 2018 WiFi 128GB News

iPad Air

Apple iPad Air and iPad Pro models may launch on March 26, suggests leak; Know what’s coming

19 Mar 2024
Apple iPad 10th Generation

iPad 10th Generation long-term review: Mega upgrade but commands a steep price

19 Jan 2024
Apple iPad Air 5th Gen

Apple iPad Air 6 leak: From 'magic keyboard' to size, know what has been revealed

09 Oct 2023
Apple iPad Mini

Apple not done yet, may launch iPad Mini 7 by the end of this year

26 Sep 2023
iPad Air 6

iPad Air 6 coming, but only after iPhone 15 launch at the Apple event 2023

11 Sep 2023
Kindle

5 tech gadgets to gift your sister on Raksha Bandhan 2023: iPad 9th Gen, Galaxy Watch 4 and more

30 Aug 2023

Tablets By Brand

TRENDING TABLETS

Xiaomi Pad 6

Mist Blue, 6 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage
₹25,999
₹39,999
Buy Now

Realme Pad 2

Imagination Grey, 6 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage
₹19,999
₹28,999
Buy Now

LATEST TABLETS

Latest Tablets

UPCOMING TABLETS

Upcoming Tablets
Top Tablets

Latest Tablets

Popular Tablets

Upcoming Tablets

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9

Silver, 4 GB RAM, 64 GB Storage
₹12,790
₹14,999
Buy Now

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE 5G

Silver, 6 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage
₹44,999
₹54,999
Buy Now

Lenovo Tab P12 128GB

Storm Grey, 8 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage
₹22,998
Buy Now

Lenovo Tab P11 2nd Gen

Storm Grey, 6 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage
₹15,999
₹32,000
Buy Now
Latest Tablets

    Trending News

    CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
    Clicks
    Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
    deepfake
    At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
    Artificial Intelligence
    Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
    Google Chrome
    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    Each Tablets has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Tablet Recommender to check scores of the recommended Tablets for you.

    Go to Tablet Recommender
    Apple Ipad 2018 Wifi 128gb