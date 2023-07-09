 Apple Ipad Pro 11 2022 Wifi + Cellular 2tb Price in India(21 March, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। apple Tablet
Apple iPad Pro 11 2022 WiFi plus Cellular 2TB

Apple iPad Pro 11 2022 WiFi plus Cellular 2TB is a iPadOS v16 tablet, available price is Rs 206,900 in India with Octa core (3.49 GHz, Quad core + Quad core) Processor and 16 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Apple iPad Pro 11 2022 WiFi plus Cellular 2TB from HT Tech. Buy Apple iPad Pro 11 2022 WiFi plus Cellular 2TB now with free delivery.
6
Score
Last updated: 09 July 2023
AppleIPadPro112022WiFi+Cellular2TB_Ram_16GB
AppleIPadPro112022WiFi+Cellular2TB_ScreenSize_11.0inches(27.94cm)
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P38338/heroimage/153224-v1-apple-ipad-pro-11-2022-wifi-cellular-2tb-tablet-large-1.jpg_AppleIPadPro112022WiFi+Cellular2TB_2
Key Specs
₹206,900
11.0 inches (27.94 cm)
Octa core (3.49 GHz, Quad core + Quad core)
iPadOS v16
16 GB
470 grams
12 MP
Apple iPad Pro 11 2022 WiFi plus Cellular 2TB Price in India

The starting price for the Apple iPad Pro 11 2022 WiFi plus Cellular 2TB in India is Rs. 206,900.  This is the Apple iPad Pro 11 2022 WiFi plus Cellular 2TB base model with 16 GB RAM and 2 TB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: 16M. ...Read More

Apple IPad Pro 11 2022 WiFi + Cellular 2TB

(16 GB RAM,2 TB Storage) - Silver, Space Grey
Out of Stock
Out of Stock

Apple iPad Pro 11″

Apple iPad Pro 11″ (4th Generation): with M2 chip, Liquid Retina Display, 1TB, Wi-Fi 6E + 5G Cellular, 12MP front/12MP and 10MP Back Cameras, Face ID, All-Day Battery Life – Silver
₹166,900
Buy Now
3% off

Apple iPad Pro 11″

Apple iPad Pro 11″ (4th Generation): with M2 chip, Liquid Retina Display, 2TB, Wi-Fi 6E, 12MP front/12MP and 10MP Back Cameras, Face ID, All-Day Battery Life – Silver
₹191,900 ₹186,124
Buy Now
3% off

Apple iPad Pro 11″

Apple iPad Pro 11″ (4th Generation): with M2 chip, Liquid Retina Display, 2TB, Wi-Fi 6E + 5G Cellular, 12MP front/12MP and 10MP Back Cameras, Face ID, All-Day Battery Life – Silver
₹206,900 ₹200,673
Buy Now

Apple Ipad Pro 11 2022 Wifi Plus Cellular 2tb Full Specifications

  • Display

    11.0" (27.94 cm)

  • User Replaceable

    No

  • Type

    Li-Polymer

  • USB Type-C

    Yes

  • Quick Charging

    Yes, Fast, 18W

  • Video Recording

    1920x1080 @ 30 fps

  • Camera Features

    5 x Digital Zoom 2 x Optical Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus

  • Resolution

    12 MP Front Camera

  • Shooting Modes

    High Dynamic Range mode (HDR) Burst mode

  • Autofocus

    Yes

  • Flash

    Yes, Retina Flash

  • Image Resolution

    4000 x 3000 Pixels

  • Settings

    Exposure compensation, ISO control

  • Height

    247.6 mm

  • Build Material

    Back: Aluminium

  • Colours

    Silver, Space Grey

  • Thickness

    5.9 mm

  • Weight

    470 grams

  • Width

    178.5 mm

  • Pixel Density

    265 ppi

  • Screen to Body Ratio

    82.98 %

  • Screen Resolution

    1668 x 2388 pixels

  • Display Colour

    16M

  • Display Type

    IPS LCD

  • Screen Size

    11.0 inches (27.94 cm)

  • Touch Screen

    Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

  • Screen Protection

    Yes

  • Fingerprint Sensor

    No

  • Operating System

    iPadOS v16

  • Brand

    Apple

  • Model

    iPad Pro 11 2022 WiFi + Cellular 2TB

  • SIM Slot(s)

    Single SIM, GSM

  • Launch Date

    October 18, 2022 (Official)

  • Network

    5G: Supported in India, 4G: Available Supported in India, 3G: Available, 2G: Available

  • Music

    Yes, Music Formats: FLAC, M4A (Apple lossless), MP3

  • FM Radio

    No

  • Audio Jack

    USB Type-C

  • Video Player

    Yes, Video Formats: H.264, HEVC, MP4

  • Video player

    Yes, Video Formats: H.264, HEVC, MP4

  • Fm Radio

    No

  • Audio Features

    Dolby Atmos, Dolby Digital, Dolby Digital Plus

  • Network Support

    5G Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

  • SIM 1

    5G Bands: FDD N1 / N2 / N3 / N5 / N7 / N8 / N12 / N20 / N25 / N26 / N28 / N30 TDD N38 / N40 / N41 / N48 / N66 / N70 / N71 / N77 / N78 / N79 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 2100(band 34) / 1900(band 39) / 3500(band 42) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 1500(band 11) / 700(band 13) / 700(band 17) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 1900(band 25) / 850(band 26) / 700(band 29) / 2300(band 30) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • Bluetooth

    Yes, v5.3

  • USB Connectivity

    Mass storage device, USB charging

  • HDMI

    YesMini HDMI (Type C)

  • WiFi

    Yes, Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) 5GHz, MIMO

  • SIM Size

    SIM1: Nano

  • VoLTE

    Yes

  • NFC

    No

  • Voice Calling

    No

  • GPS

    Yes with A-GPS, Glonass

  • Wifi Features

    Mobile Hotspot

  • Graphics

    Apple GPU (Ten-core graphics)

  • RAM

    16 GB

  • Processor

    Octa core (3.49 GHz, Quad core + Quad core)

  • Chipset

    Apple M2

  • Camera

    12 MP + 10 MP

  • Phone Book

    Yes, Practically Unlimited

  • Other Facilities

    Calculator, Stopwatch, World clock, Calendar, Alarm, Document viewer

  • Other Sensors

    Light sensor, Accelerometer, Barometer, Gyroscope

  • Browser

    Yes, HTML5

  • Games

    Yes

  • Instant Messaging

    Yes

  • Email

    Yes

  • Expandable Memory

    No

  • Internal Memory

    2 TB
    Apple Ipad Pro 11 2022 Wifi Plus Cellular 2tb