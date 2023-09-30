 Apple Ipad Pro 12.9 2021 Wifi 1tb Price in India(21 March, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। apple Tablet
Apple iPad Pro 12 9 2021 WiFi 1TB

Apple iPad Pro 12 9 2021 WiFi 1TB is a iPadOS v14 tablet, available price is Rs 153,900 in India with Octa core (3.2 GHz, Quad core, Firestorm + Quad core, Icestorm) Processor and 16 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Apple iPad Pro 12 9 2021 WiFi 1TB from HT Tech. Buy Apple iPad Pro 12 9 2021 WiFi 1TB now with free delivery.
8
Score
Last updated: 30 September 2023
AppleIPadPro12.92021WiFi1TB_Capacity_10758mAh
AppleIPadPro12.92021WiFi1TB_RAM_16GB
AppleIPadPro12.92021WiFi1TB_ScreenSize_12.9inches(32.77cm)
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P35979/heroimage/144104-v3-apple-ipad-pro-12.9-2021-wifi-1tb-tablet-large-1.jpg_AppleIPadPro12.92021WiFi1TB_3
Key Specs
₹153,900
12.9 inches (32.77 cm)
Octa core (3.2 GHz, Quad core, Firestorm + Quad core, Icestorm)
iPadOS v14
16 GB
682 grams
12 MP
Apple iPad Pro 12 9 2021 WiFi 1TB Price in India

The starting price for the Apple iPad Pro 12 9 2021 WiFi 1TB in India is Rs. 153,900.  This is the Apple iPad Pro 12 9 2021 WiFi 1TB base model with 16 GB RAM and 1 TB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: 16M. ...Read More

Apple IPad Pro 12.9 2021 WiFi 1TB

(16 GB RAM,1 TB Storage) - Silver, Space Gray
Apple Ipad Pro 12 9 2021 Wifi 1tb Full Specifications

  • Quick Charging

    Yes, Fast, 20W

  • User Replaceable

    No

  • Type

    Li-Polymer

  • Capacity

    10758 mAh

  • USB Type-C

    Yes

  • Image Resolution

    4000 x 3000 Pixels

  • Flash

    Yes, Retina Flash

  • Video Recording Features

    Audio Zoom

  • Shooting Modes

    High Dynamic Range mode (HDR) Burst mode

  • Camera Features

    5 x Digital Zoom 2 x Optical Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus

  • Resolution

    12 MP Front Camera

  • Settings

    Exposure compensation, ISO control

  • Autofocus

    Yes, Phase Detection autofocus

  • Video Recording

    1920x1080 @ 30 fps

  • Weight

    682 grams

  • Height

    280.6 mm

  • Width

    214.9 mm

  • Thickness

    6.4 mm

  • Colours

    Silver, Space Gray

  • Build Material

    Back: Aluminium

  • Screen Resolution

    2048 x 2732 pixels

  • Display Type

    IPS LCD

  • Screen Protection

    Yes

  • Screen to Body Ratio

    85.46 %

  • Touch Screen

    Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

  • Pixel Density

    265 ppi

  • Screen Size

    12.9 inches (32.77 cm)

  • Display Colour

    16M

  • Operating System

    iPadOS v14

  • Model

    iPad Pro 12.9 2021 WiFi 1TB

  • Network

    5G: Not Supported in India, 4G: Not Available, 3G: Not Available

  • Brand

    Apple

  • Launch Date

    May 20, 2021 (Official)

  • Video Player

    Yes, Video Formats: H.264, M4V, MP4, MPEG4

  • Audio Jack

    USB Type-C

  • FM Radio

    No

  • Video player

    Yes, Video Formats: H.264, M4V, MP4, MPEG4

  • Music

    Yes, Music Formats: AAC, AAX, AAX+, AC3, M4A (Apple lossless), MP3

  • Audio Features

    Dolby Atmos, Dolby Digital, Dolby Digital Plus

  • Fm Radio

    No

  • Voice Calling

    No

  • NFC

    No

  • Network Support

    5G Not Supported in India

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes, Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ax), MIMO

  • Bluetooth

    Yes, v5.0

  • USB Connectivity

    Mass storage device, USB charging

  • RAM

    16 GB

  • Chipset

    Apple M1

  • Graphics

    Apple GPU (Eight-core graphics)

  • Processor

    Octa core (3.2 GHz, Quad core, Firestorm + Quad core, Icestorm)

  • Other Sensors

    Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Barometer, Gyroscope

  • Email

    Yes

  • Other Facilities

    World clock, Calendar, Alarm, Document viewer

  • Games

    Yes

  • Browser

    Yes, HTML5

  • Instant Messaging

    Yes

  • Internal Memory

    1 TB

  • Expandable Memory

    No
Latest Tablets

    Apple Ipad Pro 12 9 2021 Wifi 1tb