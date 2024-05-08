 Apple Ipad Pro 12.9 2021 Wifi 2tb Price in India(09 May, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। apple Tablet
Home Tablets in India Apple Tablet Apple iPad Pro 12 9 2021 WiFi 2TB

Apple iPad Pro 12 9 2021 WiFi 2TB

Apple iPad Pro 12 9 2021 WiFi 2TB is a iPadOS v14 tablet, available price is Rs 198,900 in India with Octa core (Quad core, Firestorm + Quad core, Icestorm) Processor and 16 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Apple iPad Pro 12 9 2021 WiFi 2TB from HT Tech. Buy Apple iPad Pro 12 9 2021 WiFi 2TB now with free delivery.
6
Score
Last updated: 08 May 2024
Overview Prices Alternatives Specs Videos News
AppleIPadPro12.92021WiFi2TB_Ram_16GB
AppleIPadPro12.92021WiFi2TB_ScreenSize_12.9inches(32.77cm)
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P35980/heroimage/144105-v3-apple-ipad-pro-12.9-2021-wifi-2tb-tablet-large-1.jpg_AppleIPadPro12.92021WiFi2TB_2
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P35980/heroimage/144105-v3-apple-ipad-pro-12.9-2021-wifi-2tb-tablet-large-1.jpg_AppleIPadPro12.92021WiFi2TB_3
Key Specs
₹198,900
12.9 inches (32.77 cm)
Octa core (Quad core, Firestorm + Quad core, Icestorm)
iPadOS v14
16 GB
682 grams
12 MP
See full specifications
Notify me when available
Add to compare
Out of Stock This product is currently not available on Amazon

Apple iPad Pro 12 9 2021 WiFi 2TB Price in India

The starting price for the Apple iPad Pro 12 9 2021 WiFi 2TB in India is Rs. 198,900.  This is the Apple iPad Pro 12 9 2021 WiFi 2TB base model with 16 GB RAM and 2 TB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: 16M. ...Read More

Apple IPad Pro 12.9 2021 WiFi 2TB

(16 GB RAM,2 TB Storage) - Silver, Space Gray
Out of Stock

More from Apple

3% OFF
Apple iPad Pro 12 9 2022 WiFi 2TB
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 2 TB Storage
  • Silver
₹216,191 ₹222,900
Buy Now
Apple Ipad Pro 12 9 2021 Wifi 2tb Apple Ipad Pro 12 9 2022 Wifi 2tb
3% OFF
Apple iPad Pro 12 9 2022 WiFi plus Cellular 2TB
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 2 TB Storage
  • Silver
₹216,191 ₹222,900
Buy Now
Apple Ipad Pro 12 9 2021 Wifi 2tb Apple Ipad Pro 12 9 2022 Wifi Plus Cellular 2tb
3% OFF
₹161,877 ₹166,900
Buy Now
Apple Ipad Pro 12 9 2021 Wifi 2tb Apple Ipad Pro 11 2021 Wifi Plus Cellular 2tb
3% OFF
Apple iPad Pro 12 9 2021 WiFi plus Cellular 1TB
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 1 TB Storage
  • Silver
₹161,877 ₹166,900
Buy Now
Apple Ipad Pro 12 9 2021 Wifi 2tb Apple Ipad Pro 12 9 2021 Wifi Plus Cellular 1tb
Apple Tablets

Apple iPad Pro 12 9 2021 WiFi 2TB Competitors

38% OFF
Lenovo Tab M10 5G
  • Abyss Blue
  • 6 GB RAM
  • 6 GB RAM
₹20,999 ₹34,000
Buy Now
Apple Ipad Pro 12 9 2021 Wifi 2tb Lenovo Tab M10 5g
38% OFF
Realme Pad 2
  • Imagination Grey
  • 6 GB RAM
  • 6 GB RAM
₹17,999 ₹28,999
Buy Now
Apple Ipad Pro 12 9 2021 Wifi 2tb Realme Pad 2
18% OFF
Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 5G 256GB
  • Graphite
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 8 GB RAM
₹94,597 ₹115,197
Buy Now
Apple Ipad Pro 12 9 2021 Wifi 2tb Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 5g 256gb
28% OFF
realme Pad 2 WiFi
  • Imagination Grey
  • 6 GB RAM
  • 6 GB RAM
₹17,999 ₹24,999
Buy Now
Apple Ipad Pro 12 9 2021 Wifi 2tb Realme Pad 2 Wifi

Apple Ipad Pro 12 9 2021 Wifi 2tb Full Specifications

  • Display

    12.9" (32.77 cm)

  • USB Type-C

    Yes

  • Type

    Li-Polymer

  • Quick Charging

    Yes, Fast, 20W

  • User Replaceable

    No

  • Resolution

    12 MP Front Camera

  • Video Recording

    1920x1080 @ 30 fps

  • Shooting Modes

    High Dynamic Range mode (HDR) Burst mode

  • Autofocus

    Yes, Phase Detection autofocus

  • Camera Features

    5 x Digital Zoom 2 x Optical Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus

  • Settings

    Exposure compensation, ISO control

  • Flash

    Yes, Retina Flash

  • Image Resolution

    4000 x 3000 Pixels

  • Build Material

    Back: Aluminium

  • Colours

    Silver, Space Gray

  • Height

    280.6 mm

  • Width

    214.9 mm

  • Thickness

    6.4 mm

  • Weight

    682 grams

  • Screen to Body Ratio

    85.46 %

  • Pixel Density

    265 ppi

  • Display Colour

    16M

  • Screen Resolution

    2048 x 2732 pixels

  • Display Type

    IPS LCD

  • Touch Screen

    Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

  • Screen Size

    12.9 inches (32.77 cm)

  • Screen Protection

    Yes

  • Brand

    Apple

  • Network

    5G: Not Supported in India, 4G: Not Available, 3G: Not Available

  • Model

    iPad Pro 12.9 2021 WiFi 2TB

  • Launch Date

    May 20, 2021 (Official)

  • Operating System

    iPadOS v14

  • Audio Features

    Dolby Atmos, Dolby Digital, Dolby Digital Plus

  • FM Radio

    No

  • Music

    Yes, Music Formats: AAC, AAX, AAX+, AC3, M4A (Apple lossless), MP3

  • Audio Jack

    USB Type-C

  • Video player

    Yes, Video Formats: H.264, M4V, MP4, MPEG4

  • Fm Radio

    No

  • Video Player

    Yes, Video Formats: H.264, M4V, MP4, MPEG4

  • WiFi

    Yes, Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ax), MIMO

  • Network Support

    5G Not Supported in India

  • Bluetooth

    Yes, v5.0

  • USB Connectivity

    Mass storage device, USB charging

  • NFC

    No

  • Voice Calling

    No

  • Chipset

    Apple M1

  • Graphics

    Apple GPU (Eight-core graphics)

  • Processor

    Octa core (Quad core, Firestorm + Quad core, Icestorm)

  • RAM

    16 GB

  • Camera

    12 MP + 10 MP

  • Instant Messaging

    Yes

  • Browser

    Yes, HTML5

  • Email

    Yes

  • Other Facilities

    World clock, Calendar, Alarm, Document viewer

  • Other Sensors

    Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Barometer, Gyroscope

  • Games

    Yes

  • Internal Memory

    2 TB

  • Expandable Memory

    No
Not sure which
tablet to buy?

Apple Videos

Apple iPad 10th Gen

Apple iPad 10th Gen Review: The best new iPad for everyone?
Tech Videos

Apple News

Apple launches 11-inch, 13-inch iPad Air with M2 chip

iPad Air 2024 series launched with Apple M2 chip; Check features, price and more

08 May 2024
Apple iPad Air to skip a mini-LED display, suggests report

Apple iPad Air to skip a mini-LED display, suggests report; New mystery iPad may also come this year

25 Apr 2024

Tablets By Brand

TRENDING TABLETS

Xiaomi Pad 6

Mist Blue, 6 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage
₹26,999
Check Details

Realme Pad 2

Imagination Grey, 6 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage
₹17,999
₹28,999
Buy Now

LATEST TABLETS

realme Pad 2 WiFi

Imagination Grey, 6 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage
₹17,999
₹24,999
Buy Now

Lenovo Tab M11

Seaform Green, 8 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage
₹14,999
Check Details

Honor Pad 9

â€ŽSpace Gray, 8 GB RAM, 256 GB Storage
₹22,999
Check Details
Latest Tablets

UPCOMING TABLETS

Upcoming Tablets
Top Tablets

Latest Tablets

Popular Tablets

Upcoming Tablets

Xiaomi Redmi Pad SE

Lavender Purple, 4 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage
₹12,999
Check Details

realme Pad 2 WiFi

Imagination Grey, 6 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage
₹17,999
₹24,999
Buy Now

Lenovo Tab M11

Seaform Green, 8 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage
₹14,999
Check Details

Honor Pad 9

â€ŽSpace Gray, 8 GB RAM, 256 GB Storage
₹22,999
Check Details
Latest Tablets

    Trending News

    iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15: Know expected upgrades, specifications and what features to expect from Apple
    iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15
    iPhone discounts: Best deals on iPhone 13, 14, and 15 [April 2024]
    iPhones
    Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event date tipped: From Galaxy Z Fold 6 to Galaxy Ring, know what’s coming
    Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event date tipped
    iPad Air 2024 may skip mini-LED display- Here's what to expect from Apple Event on May 7
    Apple's May event
    GTA 5 hidden mysteries: Players discover underwater UFO beneath the Pacific Ocean
    GTA 5 hidden mysteries: Players discover underwater UFO beneath the Pacific Ocean

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    Each Tablets has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Tablet Recommender to check scores of the recommended Tablets for you.

    Go to Tablet Recommender
    Apple Ipad Pro 12 9 2021 Wifi 2tb