Apple Ipad Pro 12.9 2021 Wifi 2tb Price in India(09 May, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। apple Tablet

Apple IPad Pro 12.9 2021 WiFi 2TB
(16 GB RAM,2 TB Storage) - Silver, Space Gray
The starting price for the Apple iPad Pro 12 9 2021 WiFi 2TB in India is Rs. 198,900. This is the Apple iPad Pro 12 9 2021 WiFi 2TB base model with 16 GB RAM and 2 TB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: 16M. ...Read More Read Less
This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:
Each Tablets has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.
For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Tablet Recommender to check scores of the recommended Tablets for you.