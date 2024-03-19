Apple Ipad Pro 12.9 2021 Wifi + Cellular 256gb Price in India(21 March, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। apple Tablet

Apple iPad Pro 12.9″
Apple iPad Pro 12.9″ (6th Generation): with M2 chip, Liquid Retina XDR Display, 128GB, Wi-Fi 6E, 12MP front/12MP and 10MP Back Cameras, Face ID, All-Day Battery Life – Space Grey
The starting price for the Apple iPad Pro 12 9 2021 WiFi plus Cellular 256GB in India is Rs. 122,900. At Amazon, the Apple iPad Pro 12 9 2021 WiFi plus Cellular 256GB can be purchased for Rs. 112,900.
This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:
Each Tablets has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.
For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Tablet Recommender to check scores of the recommended Tablets for you.