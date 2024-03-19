Apple Ipad Pro 12.9 2022 Wifi 512gb Price in India(21 March, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। apple Tablet

Apple iPad Pro 12.9″
Apple iPad Pro 12.9″ (6th Generation): with M2 chip, Liquid Retina XDR Display, 512GB, Wi-Fi 6E, 12MP front/12MP and 10MP Back Cameras, Face ID, All-Day Battery Life – Space Grey
The starting price for the Apple iPad Pro 12 9 2022 WiFi 512GB in India is Rs. 142,900. At Amazon, the Apple iPad Pro 12 9 2022 WiFi 512GB can be purchased for Rs. 138,599. This is the Apple iPad Pro 12 9 2022 WiFi 512GB base model with 8 GB RAM and 512 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: 16M. ...Read More Read Less
