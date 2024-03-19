 Apple New Ipad 2017 Wifi 32gb Price in India(21 March, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। apple Tablet
Home Tablets in India Apple Tablet Apple New iPad 2017 WiFi 32GB

Apple New iPad 2017 WiFi 32GB

Apple New iPad 2017 WiFi 32GB is a iOS v10 tablet, available price is Rs 24,900 in India with Dual core, 1.84 GHz Processor and 2 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Apple New iPad 2017 WiFi 32GB from HT Tech. Buy Apple New iPad 2017 WiFi 32GB now with free delivery.
7
Score
Last updated: 19 March 2024
AppleNewIPad2017WiFi32GB_Capacity_8827mAh
AppleNewIPad2017WiFi32GB_Ram_2GB
Key Specs
₹24,900
9.7 inches (24.64 cm)
Dual core, 1.84 GHz
iOS v10
2 GB
469 grams
Out of Stock This product is currently not available on Amazon & Flipkart

Apple New iPad 2017 WiFi 32GB Price in India

The starting price for the Apple New iPad 2017 WiFi 32GB in India is Rs. 24,900.  This is the Apple New iPad 2017 WiFi 32GB base model with 2 GB RAM and 32 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Gold, Silver and Space Grey. ...Read More

Apple New IPad 2017 WiFi 32GB

(2 GB RAM,32 GB Storage) - Gold, Silver, Space Grey
Out of Stock
Out of Stock

Apple New Ipad 2017 Wifi 32gb Full Specifications

  • USB Type-C

    No

  • Capacity

    8827 mAh

  • User Replaceable

    No

  • Type

    Li-Polymer

  • Video Recording

    1280x720 @ 30 fps

  • Resolution

    1.2 MP f/2.2, Primary Camera

  • Camera Features

    Digital Zoom Auto Flash Digital image stabilization Face detection Smile detection Touch to focus

  • Optical Image Stabilisation

    No

  • Autofocus

    Yes

  • Sensor

    BSI Sensor

  • Settings

    Exposure compensation

  • Image Resolution

    3264 x 2448 Pixels

  • Flash

    No

  • Shooting Modes

    High Dynamic Range mode (HDR) Burst mode

  • Width

    169.5 mm

  • Colours

    Gold, Silver, Space Grey

  • Height

    240 mm

  • Weight

    469 grams

  • Thickness

    7.5 mm

  • Screen to Body Ratio

    71.63 %

  • Screen Protection

    Yes

  • Screen Size

    9.7 inches (24.64 cm)

  • Display Type

    IPS LCD

  • Touch Screen

    Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

  • Screen Resolution

    1536 x 2048 pixels

  • Pixel Density

    264 ppi

  • Network

    5G: Not Supported in India, 4G: Not Available, 3G: Not Available

  • Launch Date

    April 14, 2017 (Official)

  • Quick Charging

    No

  • Operating System

    iOS v10

  • Model

    New iPad 2017 WiFi 32GB

  • Fingerprint Sensor

    Yes

  • Brand

    Apple

  • FM Radio

    No

  • Audio Jack

    3.5 mm

  • Fm Radio

    No

  • USB Connectivity

    USB 2.0

  • Network Support

    5G Not Supported in India

  • Bluetooth

    Yes, v4.2

  • NFC

    No

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) 5GHz

  • Wi-Fi Features

    Mobile Hotspot

  • Voice Calling

    No

  • Graphics

    PowerVR GT7600

  • Chipset

    Apple A9 APL0898

  • Coprocessor

    M9

  • Architecture

    64 bit

  • Processor

    Dual core, 1.84 GHz

  • RAM

    2 GB

  • Fingerprint Sensor Position

    Front

  • Other Sensors

    Light sensor, Accelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Gyroscope

  • Internal Memory

    32 GB

  • Expandable Memory

    No
Not sure which
tablet to buy?

Apple Videos

Apple iPad 10th Gen

Apple iPad 10th Gen Review: The best new iPad for everyone?

26 Nov 2022
Tech Videos

Apple New iPad 2017 WiFi 32GB News

iPad Air

Apple iPad Air and iPad Pro models may launch on March 26, suggests leak; Know what’s coming

19 Mar 2024
Apple iPad 10th Generation

iPad 10th Generation long-term review: Mega upgrade but commands a steep price

19 Jan 2024
Apple iPad Air 5th Gen

Apple iPad Air 6 leak: From 'magic keyboard' to size, know what has been revealed

09 Oct 2023
Apple iPad Mini

Apple not done yet, may launch iPad Mini 7 by the end of this year

26 Sep 2023
iPad Air 6

iPad Air 6 coming, but only after iPhone 15 launch at the Apple event 2023

11 Sep 2023
Kindle

5 tech gadgets to gift your sister on Raksha Bandhan 2023: iPad 9th Gen, Galaxy Watch 4 and more

30 Aug 2023

Latest Tablets

    Apple New Ipad 2017 Wifi 32gb