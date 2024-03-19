Datawind Ubislate Vidyatab Price in India(21 March, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। datawind Tablet

Datawind Ubislate VidyaTab Datawind Ubislate VidyaTab is a Android v4.4.2 (Kitkat) tablet, available price is Rs 2,290 in India with Dual core, 1.2 GHz Processor and 512 MB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Datawind Ubislate VidyaTab from HT Tech. Buy Datawind Ubislate VidyaTab now with free delivery.