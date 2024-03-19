 Domo Slate Sl48 Os8 Price in India(21 March, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। domo Tablet
DOMO Slate SL48 OS8

DOMO Slate SL48 OS8 is a Android v8.1 (Oreo) tablet, available price is Rs 16,490 in India with Deca Core (2.1 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A72 + 1.85 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1.4 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53) Processor and 4 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on DOMO Slate SL48 OS8 from HT Tech. Buy DOMO Slate SL48 OS8 now with free delivery.
8
Score
Last updated: 19 March 2024
DOMOSlateSL48OS8_Capacity_5020mAh
DOMOSlateSL48OS8_RAM_4GB
DOMOSlateSL48OS8_ScreenSize_10.1inches(25.65cm)
Key Specs
₹16,490
10.1 inches (25.65 cm)
Deca Core (2.1 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A72 + 1.85 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1.4 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)
Android v8.1 (Oreo)
4 GB
581 grams
DOMO Slate SL48 OS8 Price in India

The starting price for the DOMO Slate SL48 OS8 in India is Rs. 16,490.  This is the DOMO Slate SL48 OS8 base model with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Silver.

DOMO Slate SL48 OS8

(4 GB RAM,64 GB Storage) - Silver
Out of Stock
Out of Stock

Domo Slate Sl48 Os8 Full Specifications

  • User Replaceable

    No

  • USB Type-C

    No

  • TalkTime

    Up to 4 Hours(2G)

  • Standby time

    Up to 72 Hours(2G)

  • Type

    Li-Polymer

  • Capacity

    5020 mAh

  • Flash

    Yes, LED Flash

  • Camera Features

    Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus

  • Image Resolution

    4128 x 3096 Pixels

  • Autofocus

    Yes

  • Settings

    Exposure compensation

  • Resolution

    5 MP, Primary Camera

  • Shooting Modes

    High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)

  • Width

    244 mm

  • Weight

    581 grams

  • Colours

    Silver

  • Height

    173 mm

  • Thickness

    10 mm

  • Screen Resolution

    1200 x 1920 pixels

  • Touch Screen

    Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

  • Screen Size

    10.1 inches (25.65 cm)

  • Screen to Body Ratio

    70.32 %

  • Display Type

    IPS LCD

  • Pixel Density

    224 ppi

  • Brand

    DOMO

  • Launch Date

    January 29, 2021 (Official)

  • Model

    Slate SL48 OS8

  • SIM Slot(s)

    Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

  • Network

    5G: Not Supported in India, 4G: Available Supported in India, 3G: Available, 2G: Available

  • Operating System

    Android v8.1 (Oreo)

  • FM Radio

    Yes

  • Audio Jack

    3.5 mm

  • Fm Radio

    Yes

  • Loudspeaker

    Yes

  • SIM Size

    SIM1: Micro, SIM2: Micro

  • VoLTE

    Yes

  • Network Support

    5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)

  • Voice Calling

    Yes

  • SIM 2

    2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz

  • GPS

    Yes with A-GPS

  • Bluetooth

    Yes, v4.0

  • USB Connectivity

    Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB

  • SIM 1

    4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • Processor

    Deca Core (2.1 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A72 + 1.85 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1.4 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)

  • Graphics

    Mali-T880 MP4

  • Architecture

    64 bit

  • RAM

    4 GB

  • Chipset

    MediaTek MT6797

  • Other Sensors

    Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer

  • Internal Memory

    64 GB

  • USB OTG Support

    Yes

  • Expandable Memory

    Yes, Up to 512 GB
