Domo Slate Slp9kb Price in India(21 March, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। domo Tablet

DOMO Slate SLP9KB is a Android v9.0 (Pie) tablet, available price is Rs 17,490 in India with Octa core (1.6 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A55 + 1.2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A55) Processor and 4 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on DOMO Slate SLP9KB from HT Tech. Buy DOMO Slate SLP9KB now with free delivery.
8
Score
Last updated: 19 March 2024
Key Specs
₹17,490
10.1 inches (25.65 cm)
Octa core (1.6 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A55 + 1.2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A55)
Android v9.0 (Pie)
4 GB
983 grams
DOMO Slate SLP9KB Price in India

The starting price for the DOMO Slate SLP9KB in India is Rs. 17,490.  This is the DOMO Slate SLP9KB base model with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Grey.

(4 GB RAM,64 GB Storage) - Grey
More from Domo

DOMO Slate SSM28 OS8
  • 4 GB RAM
  • 64 GB Storage
  • Black
₹7,999
₹4,999
57% OFF
DOMO Slate X17
  • 2 GB RAM
  • 32 GB Storage
  • Black
₹4,739 ₹10,990
61% OFF
DOMO Slate SSM25 OS8
  • 2 GB RAM
  • 32 GB Storage
₹5,999 ₹15,490
Domo Tablets

DOMO Slate SLP9KB Competitors

Nokia T21 LTE
  • 4 GB RAM
  • 64 GB Storage
  • Charcoal Grey
₹13,999
OPPO Pad Air 2
  • 6 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
  • Grey
₹15,490
Realme Pad Mini
  • 3 GB RAM
  • 32 GB Storage
  • Blue
₹17,999
OPPO Pad Air
  • 4 GB RAM
  • 64 GB Storage
  • Grey
₹16,999
Domo Slate Slp9kb Full Specifications

  • Type

    Li-ion

  • Capacity

    5020 mAh

  • Standby time

    Up to 72 Hours(2G)

  • User Replaceable

    No

  • USB Type-C

    Yes

  • TalkTime

    Up to 4 Hours(2G)

  • Resolution

    5 MP, Primary Camera

  • Shooting Modes

    High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)

  • Autofocus

    Yes

  • Camera Features

    Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus

  • Flash

    Yes, LED Flash

  • Settings

    Exposure compensation

  • Image Resolution

    4128 x 3096 Pixels

  • Colours

    Grey

  • Height

    176 mm

  • Width

    254 mm

  • Weight

    983 grams

  • Thickness

    23 mm

  • Display Type

    IPS LCD

  • Screen to Body Ratio

    66.4 %

  • Screen Resolution

    1200 x 1920 pixels

  • Screen Size

    10.1 inches (25.65 cm)

  • Touch Screen

    Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

  • Pixel Density

    224 ppi

  • SIM Slot(s)

    Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

  • Network

    5G: Not Supported in India, 4G: Available Supported in India, 3G: Available, 2G: Available

  • Operating System

    Android v9.0 (Pie)

  • Fingerprint Sensor

    No

  • Brand

    DOMO

  • Launch Date

    January 20, 2021 (Official)

  • Model

    Slate SLP9KB

  • Loudspeaker

    Yes

  • Audio Jack

    3.5 mm

  • Fm Radio

    Yes

  • FM Radio

    Yes

  • SIM 2

    2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz

  • GPS

    Yes with A-GPS

  • VoLTE

    Yes

  • Network Support

    5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

  • SIM 1

    4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • Bluetooth

    Yes, v5.0

  • SIM Size

    SIM1: Micro, SIM2: Micro

  • Wi-Fi Features

    Mobile Hotspot

  • Voice Calling

    Yes

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)

  • USB Connectivity

    Mass storage device, USB charging

  • Processor

    Octa core (1.6 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A55 + 1.2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A55)

  • RAM

    4 GB

  • Other Sensors

    Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer

  • Internal Memory

    64 GB

  • Expandable Memory

    Yes, Up to 512 GB

  • USB OTG Support

    Yes
    Domo Slate Slp9kb