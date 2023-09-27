Icon
Home Home Appliances News Amazon offers huge discount on Bosch 6.5 kg 5 Star Inverter Fully Automatic Machine

Amazon offers huge discount on Bosch 6.5 kg 5 Star Inverter Fully Automatic Machine

A fully automatic washing machine is truly a boon for every household. You more or less fill it, start it and forget it! Just come back to hang out the washing! Now, Amazon has rolled out an amazing deal for you on the Bosch fully automatic machine.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Sep 27 2023, 17:40 IST
Icon
Samsung, LG to Voltas, grab a hefty discount on these top 5 washing machines on Amazon
image caption
1/5 Samsung 6.5 Kg 5 Star Inverter Fully-Automatic Washing Machine: Amazon is offering a 26% initial discount on the Samsung 6.5 Kg 5 Star Inverter Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine making its price fall to Rs.16390 from Rs. 22050. This Samsung washing machine is fully automatic and comes with a Capacity of 6.5 kg. It comes with a Magic Filter which effectively gathers the particles from your clothes, so your laundry stays cleaner. (Amazon)
image caption
2/5 LG 7 Kg 5 Star Semi-Automatic Washing Machine: On Amazon, you can get up to 25% initial discount, reducing its price to Rs. 11990 from Rs. 16090. It is a semi-automatic washing machine that comes with a capacity of 7kg and 1300 RPM for higher spin speeds that helps in faster drying. (Amazon)
image caption
3/5 LG 6.5 Kg 5 Star Inverter Turbodrum Fully Automatic: Get a 36% staggering discount on the purchase of LG 6.5 Kg 5 Star Inverter Turbodrum Fully Automatic from Amazon making its price reduced to Rs. 15990 from Rs. 24990. It comes with a Capacity of 6.5 Kg. (Amazon)
image caption
4/5 Voltas beko 7 kg 5 Star Fully-Automatic Washing Machine: Amazon is offering a 50% initial discount on the Voltas fully-automatic machine making its price fall to Rs. 13990 from Rs. 27990. (Amazon)
All you need to know about the Bosch 6.5 kg 5 Star Inverter Fully Automatic Machine price cut on Amazon
5/5 Panasonic 6 Kg 5 Star Fully-Automatic Washing Machine: Last in the order of top 5 is Panasonic 6 Kg 5 Star Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine on which Amazon is offering a 30% initial discount, which reduces its price to Rs. 13990 from Rs. 20000. (Amazon )
All you need to know about the Bosch 6.5 kg 5 Star Inverter Fully Automatic Machine price cut on Amazon
View all Images
All you need to know about the Bosch 6.5 kg 5 Star Inverter Fully Automatic Machine price cut on Amazon (Amazon)

Still giving stress to your hands and making a lot of effort to wash clothes? Well, don't do that and buy a fully automatic washing machine for doing all your laundry. Don't worry about the high price as Amazon brings exclusive discounts on the automatic washing machine and makes it less costly for you. So, don't waste a lot of time washing clothes and then wringing them dry as the Bosch 6.5 kg 5 Star Inverter Fully Automatic Machine performs it all for you. Check out the exclusive Amazon deal on Bosch 6.5 kg 5 Star Inverter Fully Automatic Washing Machine.

Initial Discount:

Amazon is offering a 43% initial discount on Bosch 6.5 kg 5 Star Inverter Fully Automatic Washing Machine making its price drop to just Rs. 24990 from Rs. 44190. You can further reduce the price of the Washing machine by taking advantage of other offers available on Amazon.

Exchange offer:

On Amazon, you get an exchange deal where you can get up to Rs. 2500 off. You should note that the exchange amount depends on the brand, model, and condition of your old Washing machine, as well as the exchange availability in your area.

About the Bosch 6.5 kg 5 Star Inverter Fully Automatic Washing Machine:

B08J3KFLBS-1

The front-load washing machine by Bosch comes with 3 suspensors which provide better stability. It comes with anti-rodents feature and is equipped with a big paddle that gives more water churn and water displacement. Well, you would have often seen wrinkled clothes after taking them out of the washing machine but not anymore as the Bosch washing machine comes with an anti-wrinkle feature that reduces wrinkles without damaging the fabric. The Self-cleaning detergent drawer helps in better detergent mixing and easy cleaning and maintenance.

Overall, if you observe the Bosch 6.5 kg 5 Star Inverter Fully Automatic Washing Machine's features and the price on Amazon, then the clear beneficiary is the buyer.

 

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 27 Sep, 17:40 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone 15 Pro Max
Buying a new iPhone 15? Know how to transfer data from your old iPhone
iOS 17
Top 3 iOS 17 features that you should enable on your iPhone now
BGMI
BGMI pro gaming tips for today: Check out top strategies to win Chicken Dinner
WhatsApp scams
Man loses Rs. 43 lakh in WhatsApp scam: Learn how to stay safe online with these 5 tips
Garena Free Fire
Play Garena Free Fire like a Pro! Get 100% headshot accuracy with this one trick

Editor’s Pick

Neuralink
Elon Musk, Neuralink and the horrifying death of test monkeys: What’s the truth?
iOS 17
Top 3 iOS 17 features that you should enable on your iPhone now
Microsoft Paint app
Microsoft Paint app gets awesome new Photoshop-like features for free
Experts have doubts over the iPhone 15 charging speed. REUTERS/Loren Elliott/File Photo
iPhone 15 charging speed Shocker! Is it faster than the iPhone 14?
MI Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4
Why this is the right time to invest in an air purifier; Mi to Phillips, check out 3 you can buy

Trending Stories

Final Cut Pro
Big boost! Final Cut Pro app gets upgraded to support iPhone 15 Pro videos
Elon Musk
Elon Musk considers charging all X users monthly fee
GTA 6
GTA 6 leak: Know about this BIG feature coming to Grand Theft Auto 6
Experts have doubts over the iPhone 15 charging speed. REUTERS/Loren Elliott/File Photo
iPhone 15 charging speed Shocker! Is it faster than the iPhone 14?
EA Sports FC 24
EA Sports FC 24 arriving soon! Know release date, time, price, and more
keep up with tech

Gaming

iPhone 15 Pro
Could iPhone 15 Pro become the go-to gaming console? AMD CEO shares her thoughts
china
China win historic eSports Asian Games gold as Haughey makes statement
E-sports
Thailand win maiden Games eSports medal as Japan get one over China
In the absence of adequate contract protection, AI could reproduce or remix voice actors' voices without their consent. (Photo by Emmanuel DUNAND / AFP)
Video Game Performers Vote To Authorize Strike
Dream11
India demands $150 million in taxes from Tiger Global-backed gaming firm Dream11
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Big boost! Final Cut Pro app gets upgraded to support iPhone 15 Pro videos
    Final Cut Pro
    Elon Musk considers charging all X users monthly fee
    Elon Musk
    GTA 6 leak: Know about this BIG feature coming to Grand Theft Auto 6
    GTA 6
    iPhone 15 charging speed Shocker! Is it faster than the iPhone 14?
    Experts have doubts over the iPhone 15 charging speed. REUTERS/Loren Elliott/File Photo
    EA Sports FC 24 arriving soon! Know release date, time, price, and more
    EA Sports FC 24

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon