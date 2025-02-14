FromSoftware unveiled Elden Ring Nightreign, a new game set in the Elden Ring universe, at The Game Awards 2024. While it was confirmed for a 2025 release, no exact launch date was provided at the time. Now, FromSoftware has officially announced that Elden Ring Nightreign will launch on May 30 and will be available on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC.

Also Read: Days Gone Remastered coming to PS5: Check release date, new game modes, and more

Everything You Need To Know About Elden Ring Nightreign

Firstly, let us tell you that Elden Ring: Nightreign is not a sequel to Elden Ring. Instead, it is a standalone adventure within the Elden Ring universe, offering a reimagined core gameplay experience.

Also read Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

What makes it different? It allows players to team up and take on new dangers with three-player co-op. At the start, you will choose from one of eight characters and must team up with two other players—either randomly or via custom matchmaking. While solo play is possible, the day-and-night cycle and evolving world may make it more beneficial to have allies. The map will dynamically change with different biomes, weapons, and enemies. At the end of each day, players must battle bosses, with the third and final day culminating in a showdown against one of the Night Lords—the new bosses of this version.

Players will need to cooperate, strategise, and combine abilities to take down challenging foes. The game follows almost a rogue-like structure, where unsuccessful runs reward players with relics to enhance and customise their characters for future attempts.

Also Read: iPhone 17 Pro camera design tipped with new camera module- All details

Elden Ring Nightreign: Price, Availability & Editions

Elden Ring: Nightreign is available for pre-order on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC. The standard edition costs $39.99 ( ₹2,500 in India).

There are also Deluxe and Collector's Editions available:

Deluxe Edition – $54.99. Includes the base game, a DLC code, a digital artbook, and a digital soundtrack.

Collector's Edition – $199.99 (Physical only). Includes everything in the Deluxe Edition plus:

A 25 cm Wylder Nightfarer statue statue

A steelbook case

A hardcover artbook

Eight Nightfarer cards

The Standard and Deluxe Editions are available in both physical and digital versions, while the Collector's Edition is physical-only.

Also Read: Red Dead Redemption 2 tops download charts, outshines new titles amid GTA 6 anticipation