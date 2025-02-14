Days Gone Remastered coming to PS5: Check release date, new game modes, and more

Sony revealed that Days Gone Remastered will launch for the PS5 on April 25, 2025. The announcement was made during the February 2025 State of Play event. The remastered version of the popular post-apocalyptic action-adventure RPG will introduce several new features, including game modes like Permadeath, Speedrun, and Horde Assault, along with an upgraded Photo Mode.

Permadeath Mode

In Days Gone Remastered, the Permadeath mode offers a high-stakes challenge where players must complete the entire game without dying. Developers stated that the mode tests players' survival skills as they face relentless threats in the harsh world of Days Gone. If players die, they will have to start over from the beginning of the game or the second act, depending on the selected settings. Completing the Permadeath mode successfully rewards players with a special PlayStation Trophy and a graphic showcasing their total time and unique stats, such as the number of enemies defeated.

Horde Assault Mode

The Horde Assault mode is another addition that focuses on survival. Players face increasingly difficult waves of enemies, including evolved Freakers and hostile survivors. The goal is to survive as long as possible while achieving the highest score. This mode features familiar locations from the original game, such as Cascade, Belknap, Lost Lake, and Crater Lake.

Upgrade Options for PS4 and PC Players

For players who already own Days Gone on PS4, an upgrade to the Remastered version is available for $10. PC players will also get access to the new content. Starting on April 25, 2025, Days Gone Remastered will launch for PC users on Steam and the Epic Games Store as part of the Broken Roads DLC. This DLC, priced at $10, includes the same game modes, plus additional features like DualSense haptic feedback support, new accessibility options, and the Enhanced Photo Mode.

With the release of Days Gone Remastered, fans can look forward to an enhanced experience with fresh content, bringing new challenges and features to both new and returning players.