Valorant Mobile: Release timeline, features, gameplay leaks, and what to expect in 2025

Valorant's mobile version is generating buzz as leaks reveal possible release details, gameplay features, and beta testing. Here’s what we know so far.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Feb 13 2025, 18:01 IST
5 best gaming consoles to buy right now: PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and more
1/5 PS5 - The Sony PlayStation 5 (PS5) is one of the best gaming consoles you can buy today. Under the hood, PS5 features a 3.5GHz, 8-core AMD Zen 2 CPU and 10.3 teraflop RDNA 2 GPU, paired with 16GB GDDR6 memory and 825GB NVMe SSD storage. On paper, the PS5 supports multiple resolutions - 1080p, 4K UHD, and 8K UHD, the latter of which is yet to be adopted widely, along with ray-tracing support. (Unsplash)
2/5 Xbox Series X - The Xbox Series X is the direct competitor of Sony's PS5. It gets a 3.8GHz custom 8-core AMD Zen 2 CPU and custom RDNA 2 GPU under the hood, which is paired with 16GB DDR6 RAM. There's also 1TB SSD onboard storage, which can be further expanded. The Xbox Series X supports up to 8K 60 UHD resolution, while also natively running 4K 120fps. (Unsplash)
3/5 Xbox Series S - The Microsoft Xbox Series S stands out as a digital-only gaming console, sharing the same processor as its more robust counterpart, the Xbox Series X. However, it strategically trims down on memory, storage, and GPU capabilities, removing the disc drive to provide a next-generation console experience at a significantly reduced cost. This approach caters specifically to gamers aiming for lower Full HD or 2K resolutions. (Microsoft )
4/5 Nintendo Switch - While it is incomparable to the Xbox Series X and PS5 in terms of power, the Nintendo Switch has outsold both consoles by a large margin. It is powered by an NVIDIA Custom Tegra processor and comes with 64 GB of onboard storage which can be expanded using microSDHC or microSDXC cards up to 2TB. The Switch can output up to 1080p via HDMI in TV mode and up to 720p via the built-in screen in Tabletop mode and Handheld modes.  (Unsplash)
5/5 Asus ROG Ally - The Asus ROG Ally emerges as the ultimate handheld gaming system designed explicitly for PC gamers. Powered by the new AMD Ryzen Z1 series of processors, this device stands ready to tackle any game thrown its way. Sporting a 7-inch 1080p Full HD display with FreeSync Premium, the ROG Ally ensures a crystal-clear and smooth gaming experience. Notably, its distinctive advantage lies in its ability to run most Windows-compatible games and its compatibility with Xbox Game Pass titles, offering users a comprehensive gaming ecosystem. (Unsplash)
Valorant Mobile is expected to launch soon with a similar experience to its PC version. (Valorant)

Valorant, the popular tactical shooter from Riot Games, has quickly become a favourite among PC and console gamers. The game's success has led to speculation that a mobile version might be in the works. Although there is no official confirmation yet, leaks have hinted that Valorant could make its mobile debut soon, possibly within the next year.

Expected Release Timeline for Valorant Mobile

While Riot Games has not officially confirmed the release date, reports suggest that Valorant Mobile may launch in the fourth quarter of 2025. Earlier reports had indicated a late 2024 release, but it seems that the game may face delays. At this time, no details are available regarding its availability in India, though the mobile version's arrival is anticipated globally.

Valorant Mobile Beta and Testing Leaks

Leaked information suggests that the developers are focused on delivering a smooth experience similar to the PC version. Riot Games reportedly invited gamers in China for closed beta testing, where they could experience the game's gameplay, agents, skins, and weapons. These leaks indicate that the mobile version aims to meet high standards before its official release, with attention to detail and gameplay quality.

Features and Gameplay of Valorant Mobile

Valorant Mobile is expected to closely resemble its PC counterpart, retaining familiar skins, weapons, and maps. However, it will feature shorter match durations to accommodate the mobile format. The mobile version may also introduce new features like in-game replays, which are not yet available for PC players. A deathmatch mode is also expected, adding more variety to the gameplay.

However, it's important to note that Valorant Mobile will not support cross-play with the PC version, meaning mobile players will only compete against others on mobile devices.

While many details about the game's features, release date, and gameplay remain unclear, the information available so far is based on leaks and rumours. Riot Games has not yet made any official announcements.

First Published Date: 13 Feb, 18:01 IST
