Valorant Mobile: Release timeline, features, gameplay leaks, and what to expect in 2025
Valorant's mobile version is generating buzz as leaks reveal possible release details, gameplay features, and beta testing. Here’s what we know so far.
Valorant, the popular tactical shooter from Riot Games, has quickly become a favourite among PC and console gamers. The game's success has led to speculation that a mobile version might be in the works. Although there is no official confirmation yet, leaks have hinted that Valorant could make its mobile debut soon, possibly within the next year.
Expected Release Timeline for Valorant Mobile
While Riot Games has not officially confirmed the release date, reports suggest that Valorant Mobile may launch in the fourth quarter of 2025. Earlier reports had indicated a late 2024 release, but it seems that the game may face delays. At this time, no details are available regarding its availability in India, though the mobile version's arrival is anticipated globally.
Valorant Mobile Beta and Testing Leaks
Leaked information suggests that the developers are focused on delivering a smooth experience similar to the PC version. Riot Games reportedly invited gamers in China for closed beta testing, where they could experience the game's gameplay, agents, skins, and weapons. These leaks indicate that the mobile version aims to meet high standards before its official release, with attention to detail and gameplay quality.
Features and Gameplay of Valorant Mobile
Valorant Mobile is expected to closely resemble its PC counterpart, retaining familiar skins, weapons, and maps. However, it will feature shorter match durations to accommodate the mobile format. The mobile version may also introduce new features like in-game replays, which are not yet available for PC players. A deathmatch mode is also expected, adding more variety to the gameplay.
However, it's important to note that Valorant Mobile will not support cross-play with the PC version, meaning mobile players will only compete against others on mobile devices.
While many details about the game's features, release date, and gameplay remain unclear, the information available so far is based on leaks and rumours. Riot Games has not yet made any official announcements.
