Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 release date: From live events to new features - Know what’s coming next

Epic Games is gearing up for the launch of Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2, and players are already speculating about what's in store. With Chapter 6 Season 1 nearing its end, hints about upcoming content, collaborations, and gameplay changes are surfacing. A live event will mark the transition between seasons, while leaks suggest a heist-themed update with new characters, skins, and features.

Live Event and Season Transition

The finale of Chapter 6 Season 1 will feature a live event, scheduled for February 15. According to leaks, the character Daigo is playing a key role in this event, gradually removing masks leading up to the day. The event will take place on Battle Royale Island and will revolve around saving Jade from the ‘Spirit Realm.' The countdown has already begun, building anticipation among players.

Release Date and Schedule

Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 1 will conclude on February 21, 2025, at 11 PM AT (2 AM ET). A brief downtime will follow, allowing Epic Games to implement updates and address potential issues before Season 2 launches. Players can expect the new season to go live within a few hours after the scheduled end of Season 1.

Season 2 Theme and Gameplay Additions

Leaks suggest that Chapter 6 Season 2 will introduce a heist-inspired theme. Similar to past seasons in Chapter 4, this update could include new locations, objectives, and missions fitting the theme. Some comparisons have been made to the feudal theme in Chapter 4 and the return of certain biome elements from that era.

Potential Collaborations and Skins

Rumours suggest that several high-profile collaborations could be part of the upcoming season. Leaks indicate that skins based on James Cameron's Avatar and a customisable Iron Man outfit might be introduced. There are also speculations about the inclusion of Captain America: Brave New World content. Additionally, King of the Hill references have surfaced, sparking discussions about the potential addition of Hank Hill to the game.

Beyond collaborations, more skins from franchises such as Dragon Ball, Naruto, and My Hero Academia are expected. However, some reports question the likelihood of the Iron Man skin being featured in the battle pass, as Epic Games has previously released an Iron Man skin with no additional style options.

New Features and Customisation Options

Fortnite continues to evolve its in-game mechanics. Season 2 is expected to introduce festival guitars and other musical instruments as pickaxes and back bling items for players. Additionally, Epic Games is modifying footwear for select skins, turning them into kicks that might offer new movement features.

As Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 approaches, more details will likely emerge. Epic Games has a track record of surprising players with unexpected updates, so the final content lineup may include elements beyond the current leaks and speculations.