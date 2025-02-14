Latest Tech News Gaming Gaming News Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 release date: From live events to new features - Know what’s coming next

Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 release date: From live events to new features - Know what’s coming next

Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 is arriving soon, bringing a heist-themed update, a live event, new skins, and exciting collaborations. Here’s what to expect.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Feb 14 2025, 18:36 IST
Icon
After Fortnite, Garena Free Fire, BGMI to host virtual concerts collaborating with Blackpink and Justin Bieber
Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2
1/6 It seems like the season of virtual concerts for the online battle royale games. All the major games have either already hosted or plan to host their first ever in-game music event. (Epic Games)
image caption
2/6 The trend started with Fortnite when in April, the popular first-person shooter invited Travis Scott for an online concert. The concert witnessed a giant hologram of the singer appearing in the landscape to perform his songs. (Epic Games)
image caption
3/6 According to reports, more than 12 million players logged in for the Fortnite concert. (Travis Scott YouTube)
Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2
4/6 BGMI is also going to host its maiden virtual concert featuring Kpop sensation Blackpink. In a two day event, four concerts will be held for players to log in and enjoy the performance. It has also been announced that Blackpink will be releasing an exclusive track during the concert. (Blackpink Instagram)
Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2
5/6 Later in August, Garena Free Fire will also join the list of virtual concerts as the popular battle royale game is set to celebrate its 5th anniversary with an in-game performance by Justin Bieber. Just like Blackpink, Justin Bieber will also be releasing a new song during the concert. (Garena Free Fire North America Twitter)
image caption
6/6 The games are also supplementing the events with exclusive costumes, skins and other purchasable merchandise that players can buy to show support for their favorite musician. The purchases also allow the games to generate a high revenue from these events. (Epic Games)
Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2
icon View all Images
Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 is soon arriving with new themes, collaborations, a live event, and exciting features. (Unsplash)

Epic Games is gearing up for the launch of Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2, and players are already speculating about what's in store. With Chapter 6 Season 1 nearing its end, hints about upcoming content, collaborations, and gameplay changes are surfacing. A live event will mark the transition between seasons, while leaks suggest a heist-themed update with new characters, skins, and features.

Live Event and Season Transition

The finale of Chapter 6 Season 1 will feature a live event, scheduled for February 15. According to leaks, the character Daigo is playing a key role in this event, gradually removing masks leading up to the day. The event will take place on Battle Royale Island and will revolve around saving Jade from the ‘Spirit Realm.' The countdown has already begun, building anticipation among players.

You may be interested in

MobilesTablets Laptops
7% OFF
Vivo X200 Pro
  • Titanium Gray
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
Discounted price:₹94,999Original price:₹101,999
Buy now
Xiaomi 14 Ultra
  • Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹99,999
Check details
OnePlus 13
  • Midnight Ocean
  • 12 GB / 16 GB / 24 GB RAM
  • 256 GB / 512 GB / 1 TB Storage
₹69,998
Check details
Vivo X200
  • Natural Green
  • 12 GB / 16 GB RAM
  • 256 GB / 512 GB Storage
₹65,999
Check details

Also read: Elden Ring Nightreign release date revealed alongside Collector's and Deluxe editions – Check price and all details

Also read
Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

Release Date and Schedule

Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 1 will conclude on February 21, 2025, at 11 PM AT (2 AM ET). A brief downtime will follow, allowing Epic Games to implement updates and address potential issues before Season 2 launches. Players can expect the new season to go live within a few hours after the scheduled end of Season 1.

Also read: Days Gone Remastered coming to PS5: Check release date, new game modes, and more

Season 2 Theme and Gameplay Additions

Leaks suggest that Chapter 6 Season 2 will introduce a heist-inspired theme. Similar to past seasons in Chapter 4, this update could include new locations, objectives, and missions fitting the theme. Some comparisons have been made to the feudal theme in Chapter 4 and the return of certain biome elements from that era.

Potential Collaborations and Skins

Rumours suggest that several high-profile collaborations could be part of the upcoming season. Leaks indicate that skins based on James Cameron's Avatar and a customisable Iron Man outfit might be introduced. There are also speculations about the inclusion of Captain America: Brave New World content. Additionally, King of the Hill references have surfaced, sparking discussions about the potential addition of Hank Hill to the game.

Also read: Red Dead Redemption 2 tops download charts, outshines new titles amid GTA 6 anticipation

Beyond collaborations, more skins from franchises such as Dragon Ball, Naruto, and My Hero Academia are expected. However, some reports question the likelihood of the Iron Man skin being featured in the battle pass, as Epic Games has previously released an Iron Man skin with no additional style options.

New Features and Customisation Options

Fortnite continues to evolve its in-game mechanics. Season 2 is expected to introduce festival guitars and other musical instruments as pickaxes and back bling items for players. Additionally, Epic Games is modifying footwear for select skins, turning them into kicks that might offer new movement features.

Also read: Valorant Mobile: Release timeline, features, gameplay leaks, and what to expect in 2025

As Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 approaches, more details will likely emerge. Epic Games has a track record of surprising players with unexpected updates, so the final content lineup may include elements beyond the current leaks and speculations.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 14 Feb, 18:36 IST
Tags:
Trending: garena free fire max redeem codes for october 18: diwali faded wheel event garena free fire max redeem codes for october 21: check out diwali lucky draw event gta v pc cheats: list of all gta v pc cheat codes garena free fire redeem codes for october 21: access latest codes now red dead redemption 3 speculation ignites as rob wiethoff drops hints about future directions gta san andreas definitive edition to exit ps plus free games on this date- all details garena free fire max redeem codes for october 14: diwali event 2024 are here red dead redemption pc port to launch soon at $49.99; is it worth the price for gamers? gta 6 may face intense rivalry as former rockstar founder’s mindseye enters gaming arena grand theft hamlet: fan made film blends shakespeare and gaming, coming soon to theatres
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Iphone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 series, OnePlus 13, and other 5 flagship smartphones to launch in 2024
iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works

iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works
Aadhaar

Protect your Aadhaar Card: How to check, lock, and report misuse effectively online
iPhone

Wondering if your iPhone has hidden apps? Know how to find and manage them easily

Editor’s Pick

Trending Stories

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…
iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch
Iphone 16 Pro launch date

iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year
Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees
Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why
keep up with tech

Gaming

Elden Ring Nightreign release date revealed alongside Collector’s and Deluxe Editions – Check price and all details

Elden Ring Nightreign release date revealed alongside Collector’s and Deluxe editions – Check price and all details
Days Gone Remastered

Days Gone Remastered coming to PS5: Check release date, new game modes, and more
Red Dead Redemption 2, GTA 5 and GTA 6

Red Dead Redemption 2 tops download charts, outshines new titles amid GTA 6 anticipation
Valorant Mobile

Valorant Mobile: Release timeline, features, gameplay leaks, and what to expect in 2025
PlayStation February 2025 Plus game catalogue

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, TopSpin 2K25, and more - PlayStation February 2025 Plus game catalogue is here

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
High-tech Japanese toilets are so amazing that you might never want to use tissue paper ever again. Thanks to Toto, you can buy them in India too. (Varun Krishnan)

Japanese toilets in India: TOTO washlet starting price, features and all details to know
Amazon Diwali Sale 2024

Amazon Diwali Sale 2024: Get up to 40% off on ASUS Vivobook S 16 OLED to Lenovo Yoga Slim 6 and more laptops

    Trending News

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch

    iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

    iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year

    Iphone 16 Pro launch date

    Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees

    Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

    Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why

    Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets