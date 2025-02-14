Latest Tech News Gaming Gaming News Red Dead Redemption 2 tops download charts, outshines new titles amid GTA 6 anticipation

Red Dead Redemption 2 tops download charts, outshines new titles amid GTA 6 anticipation

Red Dead Redemption 2 and GTA 5 continue to lead download charts in 2025, maintaining strong player engagement amid the anticipation for the GTA 6’s release.

By: HT TECH
Updated on: Feb 14 2025, 10:48 IST
Red Dead Redemption 2: Halloween DLC brings new missions, rewards, and spooky fun for players
Red Dead Redemption 2, GTA 5 and GTA 6
1/7 Rockstar Games announced the launch of a new Halloween DLC for Red Dead Online. With Halloween approaching, the DLC invites players to explore fresh content, including new missions and events. Fans of Red Dead Redemption 2 can dive into the horror festivities, as the game's online mode transforms to embrace the spooky season. (Rockstar Games )
2/7 New Bodyguard Missions: As October begins, players can engage in three new Bodyguard Telegram Missions. Players must escort a driver, protect a wealthy resident, and shield a novice hunter from dangers in the wilderness. These missions test skills in both urban and rural settings while rewarding participants with 2X RDO$, Gold, and XP through November 4. (Rockstar Games )
3/7 All Hallows’ Call to Arms: Players can participate in All Hallows’ Call to Arms and defend settlements from waves of attackers. Using the Night Stalker Mask enhances gameplay during this event. Throughout October, players earn 2X RDO$, Gold, XP, and Ability Card XP, making it a great opportunity for rewards and excitement. (Rockstar Games )
4/7 Halloween Pass 2 Returns: The Halloween Pass 2 has made a return, offering themed rewards suited for the spooky season. Available for a limited time, this upgrade spans 15 ranks and includes eerie masks and sinister accessories. Players keep all items earned during the pass even after its conclusion, ensuring lasting benefits. (Rockstar Games )
5/7 Moonshiners Bonuses: October brings bonuses for completing Moonshiner Story Missions and Sales, rewarding players with 2X RDO$, XP, and Role XP until November 4. Players who complete a Moonshiner Sale during this time earn special items, including the black Morales Vest and 30 Repeater Express Ammo after destroying a Revenue Agent Blockade. (Rockstar Games )
6/7 Weekly and Monthly Rewards: This month offers various rewards for playing Red Dead Online. Players can log in to receive the orange Porter Jacket, with special rewards for Halloween week. Additional rewards include stockings, discounts on Moonshiner Role items, and unique items for reaching certain goals throughout October. (Rockstar Games )
7/7 Featured Series Highlights: The Featured Series returns with the Fear of the Dark and Dead of Night modes. Players can join these competitions to earn 2X RDO$ and XP, with specific modes highlighted each week. Winning in the Featured Series grants an offer for 50% off any weapon, encouraging players to participate actively. (Rockstar Games )
Red Dead Redemption 2 and GTA 5 maintain strong download numbers as excitement for GTA 6 grows. (Rockstar Games)

Red Dead Redemption 2 and GTA 5 continue to impress with strong download numbers as 2025 kicks off. Despite the release of newer titles such as Call of Duty Black Ops 6 and EA FC 25, Rockstar's games maintain their popularity. Data from Sony reveals the performance of GTA V and Red Dead Redemption 2 across various regions for January.

GTA Online Shows Growth in Downloads

Sony recently released their game charts (via Rockstarintel) for PS5, PS4, PSVR, and free-to-play games for January. GTA V secured the second spot in the most downloaded PS5 games across the USA, Canada, and Europe, climbing a few places from December's fourth spot. This rise is notable, especially after the release of the Agents of Sabotage DLC just before Christmas.

The game's continued success is evident as it surpassed NBA 2K25, Madden NFL 25, Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, and Hogwarts Legacy in download rankings. The constant content updates appear to be maintaining the game's strong player interest.

However, in January, the game dropped from 5th to 8th place in the PS4 charts for the US/Canada and Europe, largely due to the removal of PlayStation Plus as a requirement for GTA Online during half of December.

GTA V's sales recently reached 210 million copies since launch. Additionally, the game saw a 10 percent year-over-year growth in GTA+, although Shark Card spending has decreased.

Red Dead Redemption 2 Maintains Popularity

Red Dead Redemption 2 has continued to dominate the download charts. The game topped the PS4 downloads in the US and Canada in December and secured the second spot in Europe, only behind EA FC 25. January saw the same trends, even though there were no content updates for the game.

Rockstar's parent company recently reported that Red Dead Redemption 2 has now sold 70 million copies. This places it near the top of the all-time best-sellers list, with the total for the franchise reaching 95 million copies. The game also reached an all-time peak of nearly 100,000 concurrent players on Steam.

First Published Date: 14 Feb, 10:48 IST
