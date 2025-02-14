Red Dead Redemption 2 tops download charts, outshines new titles amid GTA 6 anticipation

Red Dead Redemption 2 and GTA 5 continue to impress with strong download numbers as 2025 kicks off. Despite the release of newer titles such as Call of Duty Black Ops 6 and EA FC 25, Rockstar's games maintain their popularity. Data from Sony reveals the performance of GTA V and Red Dead Redemption 2 across various regions for January.

GTA Online Shows Growth in Downloads

Sony recently released their game charts (via Rockstarintel) for PS5, PS4, PSVR, and free-to-play games for January. GTA V secured the second spot in the most downloaded PS5 games across the USA, Canada, and Europe, climbing a few places from December's fourth spot. This rise is notable, especially after the release of the Agents of Sabotage DLC just before Christmas.

Also read

The game's continued success is evident as it surpassed NBA 2K25, Madden NFL 25, Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, and Hogwarts Legacy in download rankings. The constant content updates appear to be maintaining the game's strong player interest.

However, in January, the game dropped from 5th to 8th place in the PS4 charts for the US/Canada and Europe, largely due to the removal of PlayStation Plus as a requirement for GTA Online during half of December.

GTA V's sales recently reached 210 million copies since launch. Additionally, the game saw a 10 percent year-over-year growth in GTA+, although Shark Card spending has decreased.

Red Dead Redemption 2 Maintains Popularity

Red Dead Redemption 2 has continued to dominate the download charts. The game topped the PS4 downloads in the US and Canada in December and secured the second spot in Europe, only behind EA FC 25. January saw the same trends, even though there were no content updates for the game.

Rockstar's parent company recently reported that Red Dead Redemption 2 has now sold 70 million copies. This places it near the top of the all-time best-sellers list, with the total for the franchise reaching 95 million copies. The game also reached an all-time peak of nearly 100,000 concurrent players on Steam.