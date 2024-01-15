Apple Vision Pro sale from Feb 2; Here is how to buy it, but first, watch 25-min video

Apple has finally revealed the date for the date on which the Apple Vision Pro sale will start. It has also indicated that the pre-order starts this Friday. The official sale date is scheduled for February 2, 2024. As far as the Vision Pro is concerned, while the tech is awesome and its capabilities simply mind-blowing, there are a few things buyers should look at. Experts have indicated that the new AR/VR headset is complicated to use and has a low battery life. That means it will be hard to persuade people to invest in a $3499 headset. Additionally, it has been reported that the sale process is a lengthy one and buyers will likely have to sit through a 25-minute demo video. Check what Apple has planned for Vision Pro sale.

Apple Vision Pro sale

According to Bloomberg analyst Mark Gurman's report, the Apple Vision Pro headset will be more complex than previous Apple devices and it will require retailers to understand the product and its care from inside and out so they can convince the buyers of its capabilities. Gurman said, “If the device isn't fitted to someone's head correctly — or is missing the right lenses — the entire experience could be ruined, potentially costing Apple a $3,499 sale forever.” Therefore, the selling of the Apple Vision Pro will include an in-depth sales pitch with an up to 25-minute demo video for the buyers.

We are now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

How to buy an Apple Vision Pro headset

Buyers can get their hands on the Vision Pro headset through selected US retail stores as well as through online means. However, buying from the stores will be better due to the first-hand experience and in-depth demo of the product.

Customers can register themselves for the demo starting from 8 a.m. local time at Apple retail stores based in US locations. As part of the demo, the customer faces will be scanned to get measurements for the light seal, foam cushion, and band size needed. Furthermore, people with glasses will be given custom lenses.

Then the retailers will briefly explain the interface of Apple Vision Pro including how to control with eyes and gestures along with how to transition between virtual and augmented reality. Then a 25-minute demonstration will take place. It shows users how to watch still images through the Photos app along with how spatial photos and videos will be viewed on Vision Pro. The demo will include all the tasks that the Vision Pro can perform.

Also read the top stories:

Disturbing! An artist who shook up the cultural world with a haunting female portrait created by AI has decided she's had enough of the new technology for now. It's very addictive, she says. Know blow-by-blow account of it all here.

How will AI disrupt the world of work? Artificial intelligence raises serious concerns for jobs but it will also create new positions, says Adecco chief. "AI is probably the largest disruption and revolution that we've seen in decades," he says. Read all about it here. If you enjoyed reading this article, please forward it to your friends and family.

AI models were "highly context-dependent"! AI-powered prediction models made accurate predictions within the trial they were developed in, but gave "random predictions" outside of it, says study. Dive in here. Found it interesting? Go on, and share it with everyone you know.