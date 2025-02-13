Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, TopSpin 2K25, and more - PlayStation February 2025 Plus game catalogue is here

PlayStation Plus has announced a fresh set of games joining its Game Catalog in February 2025, bringing new experiences to subscribers. This month's offerings include a mix of exciting new releases and classic titles that cater to a variety of tastes.

Among the key highlights is Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, the highly anticipated sequel to Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. The game continues the journey of Cal Kestis, who navigates the galaxy while facing various challenges. Alongside it, TopSpin 2K25 makes its debut, reviving the beloved tennis series with new gameplay mechanics and cross-play functionality.

Episodic Adventures and Premium Classics

In addition to these titles, Lost Records: Bloom & Rage - Tape 1, an episodic adventure set in 1990s Michigan, is also available this month. The game follows the lives of four high school girls in the small town of Velvet Cove. The second episode of this narrative-driven game will launch in April.

PlayStation Plus Premium members can look forward to the addition of several classic games. On February 18, Patapon 3 and Dropship: United Peace Force will join the lineup. Patapon 3 offers a rhythmic adventure with updated features like quick saves and up-rendering, while Dropship: United Peace Force provides a tactical gameplay experience with enhanced graphics.

Indie Releases

Another classic making its way to the service is SaGa Frontier Remastered, which comes with updated graphics and new gameplay features, including a double-speed mode. Players can take on the role of one of eight characters in this RPG as they explore different storylines.

The February catalogue also includes indie gems like Blue Prince and Abiotic Factor. The former, releasing this spring, challenges players with architectural puzzles, while Abiotic Factor, a survival crafting game, will immerse players in an underground complex when it arrives this summer.

With a broad selection of games spanning different genres and experiences, PlayStation Plus subscribers have plenty to look forward to this month. Whether revisiting classics, enjoying new indie titles, or diving into exciting adventures, there's something for every gamer.