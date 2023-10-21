BGMI introduces Skull crate with amazing rewards! Know how to access it

The Battlegrounds Mobile India is now running on a Zombie Edge theme after the release of the 2.8 update. Now the game has been introducing various zombie and Halloween-themed rewards such as outfits, gun skins, parachutes, etc. A few days back we saw the new Wicked Night Crate and now they announced the “Box of Horrors” with its latest “Skull crate.” The new crate comes with amazing spooky rewards that you might want to get your hands on. Know how you can get the new crate and themed outfit.

How to get the Skull crate

BGMI through their official Instagram account shared a post in which they revealed their new Skull crate along with the new items it will provide the players. Now that the crate has been added to the game, players can access it using their UC (BGMI game currency). The new crate features exclusive Halloween-themed items which include the Skeletal Chevalier set, Chaosbound Shackles set, Chaosbound Shackles-MK47, and the Sweet Jaunt Parachute. The player can get their hands on the Skull crate and utilize it to play the Zombie Edged theme in the Erangle map.

To grab the crate and get your hands on the newly introduced skull Crate items, players will need to purchase them by using their UCs. You can have a look at the Skull crate by visiting the "Crates" section in the menu. Simply pick the “Skull crate” and the items will be displayed on the right side of your screen, then select "Open". when you open the crate for the first time it will cost 48UC and for all the later opens it will cost you 60UC. However, with 540UC, users will get a chance to open the premium crate 10 times. Only a few lucky players will be able to get the new sets as it's all based on luck. Also, the new crate is available for a limited period of time so grab the amazing items before it gets discontinued.

Also, get freebies by redeeming BGMI redeem codes. All you have to do is go to the official BGMI website, enter your character ID, paste the redemption code and claim the in-game rewards.

