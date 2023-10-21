Icon
Home How To BGMI introduces Skull crate with amazing rewards! Know how to access it

BGMI introduces Skull crate with amazing rewards! Know how to access it

The spooky season brings Halloween costumes to BGMI. The introduces new Skull crate which consists of Skeletal Chevalier set, Chaosbound Shackles set, and more

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Oct 21 2023, 07:06 IST
Icon
BGMI ki Boli challenge: Win whopping Rs. 5 lakh worth in-game UC; just do this
BGMI rewards
1/5 Battlegrounds Mobile India has come up with new exciting things that attract a number of people. The game has announced a challenge called “BGMI ki Boli” in which players just have to watch a video and spot easter eggs. (BGMI/ YouTube)
BGMI rewards
2/5 Krafton launched the "BGMI ki Boli" campaign as a way to honour the strong bonds formed within the game's diverse players and the distinct languages that have evolved from their interactions. (BGMI/ YouTube)
BGMI rewards
3/5 To take part in the "BGMI ki Boli" challenge people have to watch the campaign video while using screen recording to record a video by pausing on the Easter eggs and verbally calling them out or recording a normal video while spotting the Easter eggs. (BGMI/ YouTube)
BGMI rewards
4/5 Upload the video on Instagram, YouTube or Facebook with the hashtag #BGMIKiBoli and tag the BGMI channel. Then participants have to fill out a form at - https://bit.ly/BGMIKiBoli (BGMI)
BGMI rewards
5/5 The challenge started on September 19 and it will be running till October 1, 2023. The top Easter egg finders will be eligible for a reward as in-game UC valued at Rs.5 lakh. The winner will be announced after the BGMI challenge is over.  (bGMI)
BGMI rewards
icon View all Images
BGMI introduces its new “Box of horrors” with the skull crate. (Battlegrounds Mobile India/Instagram)

The Battlegrounds Mobile India is now running on a Zombie Edge theme after the release of the 2.8 update. Now the game has been introducing various zombie and Halloween-themed rewards such as outfits, gun skins, parachutes, etc. A few days back we saw the new Wicked Night Crate and now they announced the “Box of Horrors” with its latest “Skull crate.” The new crate comes with amazing spooky rewards that you might want to get your hands on. Know how you can get the new crate and themed outfit.

How to get the Skull crate

BGMI through their official Instagram account shared a post in which they revealed their new Skull crate along with the new items it will provide the players. Now that the crate has been added to the game, players can access it using their UC (BGMI game currency). The new crate features exclusive Halloween-themed items which include the Skeletal Chevalier set, Chaosbound Shackles set, Chaosbound Shackles-MK47, and the Sweet Jaunt Parachute. The player can get their hands on the Skull crate and utilize it to play the Zombie Edged theme in the Erangle map.

We are now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

To grab the crate and get your hands on the newly introduced skull Crate items, players will need to purchase them by using their UCs. You can have a look at the Skull crate by visiting the "Crates" section in the menu. Simply pick the “Skull crate” and the items will be displayed on the right side of your screen, then select "Open". when you open the crate for the first time it will cost 48UC and for all the later opens it will cost you 60UC. However, with 540UC, users will get a chance to open the premium crate 10 times. Only a few lucky players will be able to get the new sets as it's all based on luck. Also, the new crate is available for a limited period of time so grab the amazing items before it gets discontinued.

Also, get freebies by redeeming BGMI redeem codes. All you have to do is go to the official BGMI website, enter your character ID, paste the redemption code and claim the in-game rewards.

One more thing! HT Tech is now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us by clicking the link so you never miss any update from the world of technology. Click here to join now!

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 21 Oct, 07:06 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

BGMI
Survival Strategies for BGMI: 5 Tips to stay alive and win the Chicken Dinner
Google Bard
5 unique use cases for Google Bard; Know how to unleash the true power of this AI chatbot
iPhone 15 battery
iPhone 15 battery draining issue: Here is how to improve and make it last all day long
mobile phone explosion
Nashik Mobile Blast: Know the dangers and 5 tips on how to prevent mobile explosions
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Buying a new iPhone 15? Know how to transfer data from your old iPhone

Editor’s Pick

Oppo Enco Air 3 Pro
Oppo Enco Air 3 Pro Review: Unbeatable sound at its price!
a digitally overlayed virtual reconstruction of the ancient Parthenon temple
An app shows how ancient Greek sites looked thousands of years ago. It's a glimpse of future tech
Amazon Great Indian Festival
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Exciting deals on top 32-inch smart TVs are LIVE! Know which one fits your needs
Elon Musk
How Elon Musk Could Beat His Latest Defamation Lawsuit
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023
Top smartphone deals during the Amazon Great Indian Festival: iPhone 13, Samsung Galaxy S23 5G and many more

Trending Stories

Cyber crime
Payment gateway company account hacked! Cybercriminals siphon off whopping Rs. 16,180 cr
Amazon Great Indian Festival
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023 Highlights: Redmi Note 12 Pro to Amazfit Band 7, check out the huge discounts
GTA 6
GTA 6 leaked map size comparison ignites fan speculation: A gigantic Vice City coming?
Final Cut Pro
Big boost! Final Cut Pro app gets upgraded to support iPhone 15 Pro videos
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Samsung Galaxy S23 to Galaxy M14, check top deals on these smartphones
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 5
PlayStation’s top 10 most downloaded games in September: GTA 5, EA Sports FC 24, and more
GTA 5
GTA 6 leak: Know all about the rumoured gameplay of the next Grand Theft Auto game
GTA 6
A new GTA game is reportedly coming to Netflix; Could it be GTA 6?
Roblox
Big hit! Roblox PlayStation downloads cross 10-million mark
Sony PlayStation 2
From PlayStation 2 to Nintendo Switch, 10 best-selling video game consoles of all time
Icon Great Indian Festival Icon
Icon Upto 40% off on Mobiles & Accessories Icon
Icon Upto 40% off on Laptops Icon
Icon Upto 80% off on Smartwatches Icon
Icon Upto 60% off on Tablets Icon
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Payment gateway company account hacked! Cybercriminals siphon off whopping Rs. 16,180 cr
    Cyber crime
    Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023 Highlights: Redmi Note 12 Pro to Amazfit Band 7, check out the huge discounts
    Amazon Great Indian Festival
    GTA 6 leaked map size comparison ignites fan speculation: A gigantic Vice City coming?
    GTA 6
    Big boost! Final Cut Pro app gets upgraded to support iPhone 15 Pro videos
    Final Cut Pro
    Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Samsung Galaxy S23 to Galaxy M14, check top deals on these smartphones
    Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon