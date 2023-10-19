BGMI tips: A brief weapon attachment guide

Battlegrounds Mobile India is all about strategic planning and owning the best weapon. Every player has that one favourite gun which they always keep. However, having a top-notch gun is not enough to win the game. A player needs a thorough understanding of guns, their shooting range, damage potential, etc. Additionally, having the best guns with the right attachment is a bonus as it will function swiftly and you can score early kills without wasting too much ammo. If you are someone who's unaware of the gun attachments, then follow this guide to have a better understanding.

How to pick the correct gun attachments

The BGMI game has four different types of attachment categories and they all come with a purpose based on the gun. One of the types includes muzzle attachments in which players can get compensators, flash hiders, suppressors, shotgun duckbill, and shotgun chokes. These are used for reducing gun recoil, noise, bullet spread, and more. The next type includes scope which defines the range of your shooting. The highest scope range is 8x which is used for sniper guns and the lowest is a red dot which is used for close-range killing.

Now comes the grip attachment which helps aim more steadily and accurately, giving you a significant advantage over your opponents in BGMI. There are six types of grips for different vertical and horizontal directions. Note that for picking the best grip, players will have to experiment and find their ideal grip to increase accuracy while killing enemies. Lastly, BGMI has magazine attachments which enable it to increase its gun's ammo-holding capacity and increase the speed of reloading. There are three types of extended and only one can be used at a time. Therefore, you'll have to see which one works best for you and your gun.

Now that you can have an idea of how different types of attachments work. But for that, you'll have to experiment and understand which attachments are good for a particular gun in order to get the best stability while shooting.

Also, you can access some freebies in the game by redeeming BGMI redeem codes. All you have to do is go to the official BGMI website, enter your BGMI character ID and paste the redemption code and claim the in-game reward.