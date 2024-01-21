Icon
BGMI tips: Dominate this battle royale game on these top 4 Karakin map locations

In the vast battleground of Karakin, each landing spot offers a unique experience. Master these top 5 loot locations to enhance your chances of success. Check out these BGMI tips.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jan 21 2024, 13:08 IST
BGMI
Discover the best loot spots in Karakin map for success! Just use these BGMI tips.
Discover the best loot spots in Karakin map for success! Just use these BGMI tips. (Unsplash)

Dive into the action-packed desert battleground of Karakin map for an intense gaming thrill! In Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), Karakin is one of the smaller maps, similar in size to the Livik map, measuring only 2x2. However, unlike Livik's 52 players, Karakin hosts 64 players. One exciting feature of Karakin is the Black Zone, which can turn buildings into smoking ruins. If you hear the siren in the Black Zone, it's a sign to move quickly unless you want to face the prospect of being bombed. Here are some BGMI tips that can help you succeed.

To increase your chances of success in BGMI, let's explore the top five landing spots on the Karakin map.

1. Al Habar

Karakin's largest city, Al Habar, boasts high-rise buildings, making it a hotspot for indoor battles. Engage in close-range combat to conquer foes within the structures. While rooftops offer strategic vantage points, be wary of distant enemies. The Black Zone adds an extra layer of excitement, destroying buildings and forcing players to stay on their toes.

2. Bashara

For a safer start with decent loot, head to Bashara on the western shores. This peaceful landing spot allows players to gather resources without much contention. Positioned close to the Cargo Ship, you can strategically ambush players moving towards the safe zone. Watch out for enemies from the ship seeking better gear in Bashara.

3. Hadiqa Nemo

Hadiqa Nemo, located in the bottom right sector, offers a balanced mix of loot with fewer initial crowds. Explore underground bunkers and compounds for valuable gear, including scopes, armour, and medical supplies. Exercise caution as enemies might lurk on the nearby hill, ready to ambush unsuspecting players leaving the city.

4. Bahr Sahir

For players seeking a quieter start, Bahr Sahir on the top left side provides an ideal landing spot. The region's small compounds offer efficient gear-up options without drawing too much attention. Expect a good selection of weapons and armour, making Bahr Sahir a perfect choice for a stealthy beginning.

Choosing the right landing spot in BGMI depends on your playstyle and strategy. Whether you seek intense battles in high-rise cityscapes or a peaceful start on the western shores, Karakin map has something for every BGMI player. Plan your landing wisely, gather your loot, and aim for victory in this dynamic desert battleground.

First Published Date: 21 Jan, 10:46 IST
