BGMI tips: How to increase gaming level quickly

Show off your skills and experience of gaming in BGMI by increasing your in-game level quickly. Check out tips to level up.

By: HT TECH
Nov 06 2023, 08:12 IST
Know how to increase your levels in BGMI.
Know how to increase your levels in BGMI.
Battlegrounds Mobile India is one of the more famous Battle Royale games in India. Earlier, the game was known by the name of PUBG, however, the game was banned by the Indian authorities due to security reasons. Now, the game is back specifically for its Indian players. While players need to practice and improve their skills playing BGMI, it is also integral to level up in the game. Levelling up not only makes you a pro player, but it showcases your gaming skills and experience. If you are also looking to increase your in-game level, then check out these tips below.

BGMI tips to increase levels

  • While playing the game, most players forget about their mission which needs to be completed in order to increase their level. Therefore, visit the progress mission section and complete each task. The tasks given are quite simple and easy to achieve.
  • While you pay attention to the progress mission, make sure you also keep checking your daily mission. Every day you will be provided with a set of new daily missions which need to be completed.

  • We know practice grounds are important to increase skills, however, the more you play the ranked classic maps, the more quickly you will level up. This will enable you to play for a longer time and it will also increase your XP.
  • Now, the most important part of the game is survival. Early death reduces the chances of you completing the assigned mission and increases in your levels. Therefore, make sure you survive till the end of the gaming zone. Make sure to enter the top 10 position.
  • Lastly, try to complete the event-specific missions to show off your gaming dedication and win exciting prizes on the way.

Also, get a chance to win amazing freebies by redeeming the BGMI codes. To claim your in-game rewards, simply visit the official BGMI website, enter your character ID, and paste the redemption code.

First Published Date: 06 Nov, 08:12 IST
