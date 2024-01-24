BGMI tips: How to make good use of drop balls in a tense match to overpower enemies

BGMI tips: Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) provides numerous tricks and ways to win an intense match, however, winning requires making extremely strategic movements. While many players try to hide or play the game in as quiet a manner as possible, some like to go on a rampage to dominate the enemy team. If you have just started playing the game, these BGMI tips are specially curated for you. This guide will cover how players can use drop balls smartly to overpower enemies and confuse them to make their next move. Check out the BGMI tips here.

BGMI tips to smartly use the drop balls

In BGMI, there are mainly three types of grenades: Stun grenades, Frag grenades, and smoke grenades. Some players also like to use the Molotov Cocktail which fires up the area and gives health damage to the enemy. Check out how you can use these drop balls smartly.

Use a smoke grenade to confuse enemies of your location. Try to throw them in various different directions to distract the other teams and they start to follow the lead of smokes. This way you can strengthen your position to spot and kill enemies.

Use a Frag grenade to bombard enemies, however, make sure when you load the grenade you wait for a few seconds before throwing it to fully charge up the grenade. Doing so will not give the enemy team the time to protect themselves.

You can also use Molotov Cocktail to identify hidden enemies' locations. As these drop balls make players run and change their locations, therefore, you can easily spot and knock enemies.

If you suspect an opponent is hiding in a building or behind cover, throw a frag grenade to take them out. The explosion can eliminate them or force them to move, giving you an advantage.

Smoke grenades can come in very handy to revive a knocked teammate. It creates a protective smokescreen around you which keeps players safe from the sight of enemies.

Employ the mentioned BGMI tips for using drop balls in your next game and see how your strategic gameplay changes with practice and smart moves. Note, that with practice you will get hold of using grenades very frequently in the game.

Also, get freebies by redeeming BGMI redeem codes. All you have to do is go to the official BGMI website, enter your character ID, paste the redemption code and claim the in-game rewards.

