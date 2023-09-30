BGMI tips: Know how to master sniping skills

Battlegrounds Mobile India is one of the most played Battle Royale games in India. What makes the game interesting is its diversity in maps, rewards, weapons, and styles through which a player can stay hooked to their smartphones for hours. Every player wants to become a sniper. In the BGMI world, sniping is considered to be part of a pro player's skills and the idea is to make a one-shot kill from afar. However, only a few can master the skill of sniping as it requires steady hands, patience, and the right aim. If you also wish to be a sniper then check out the below-mentioned tips. If you can master it, you will earn yourself the right to name yourself the pro player in your squad.

List of top BGMI sniper

Lynx AMR

AWM

M24

Kar98K

Mosin Nagant

SLR

SKS

Mini 14

BGMI sniper tips

First, make sure you pick up one of the above-mentioned guns as they are the most popular and most used by snipers in the game. Lynx AMR and AWM guns come with air drops so they are rare to get. However, the rest of the guns can be found easily.

For sniping, you need to find a sacred location where you do not come in sight of the enemy. Stay prone and calm so your location is not revealed. Look for places that are on higher edges to get a clear view of the enemy movements.

Make sure you have the right attachment for your sniper gun. Find an 8x scope, suppressor, and an extended mag to shoot with ease. The scope with enable you to look from afar and get a clear shot.

Try to find a “Gilli suit” this will enable you to hide under the grass and the enemy will not be able to identify you. It works wonders during the last zones. Just maintain the hidden position and shoot.

Utilize crosshairs to aim at the enemy. Make sure your crosshairs are placed right to get a perfect headshot and knock out the enemy immediately.

Also, get freebies by redeeming BGMI redeem codes. All you have to do is go to the official BGMI website, enter your BGMI character ID and paste the redemption code and claim the in-game reward.

