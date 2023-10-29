Icon
Dominate the Game: Strategies to fast-track evo level in BGMI

Discover the secrets to leveling up your Evo Level in BGMI with these 3 effective strategies, from missions to EXP cards. Dominate the battlefield like a pro!

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Oct 29 2023, 07:02 IST
Level up your game: Tips to boost Evo level in BGMI. (BGMI YouTube)

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) has taken India by storm and has become one of the most popular battle royale games. Its user-friendly controls, stunning graphics, and a range of gameplay modes have captivated players nationwide. In BGMI, there are two key levels to monitor: Player Level and Evo Level. While Player Level reflects your experience from classic mode matches, Evo Level tracks the experience you gain from Arena and Payload modes. To elevate these levels, you must complete missions tailored to each category. BGMI generously rewards players with points for every mission they conquer, contributing to their overall level progression.

Ways to Amplify Your Evo Level

1. Mission Mastery: A daily mission spree is your ticket to accelerated experience gains. Daily, event-specific, Royale Pass, and Elite Pass missions all pave the way to Evo Level ascension. To unlock Royale Pass missions, acquiring a Royale Pass or Elite Pass is the initial step.

2. Dominate Arena Mode: Daily Arena Mode bouts are your bread and butter for Evo Level growth. Consistent high finishes rake in hefty experience points. Arena Mode encompasses various modes, from Arena Training and Team DeathMatch to Ultimate Arena, Santorini, Royale Arena: Assault, Domination, and Assault mode. Engaging in Payload mode also propels Evo Level progress.

3. Exploit EXP Cards: EXP cards, available in multiple variants, are the turbochargers for your Evo Level. Some even double experience points per match. These cards can be secured through mission completions or Royale Pass purchases. Activating them from your inventory launches a time-bound experience boost, prompting you to engage in as many matches as possible for a bonus experience bonanza.

How to Monitor Your Evo Level

To keep tabs on your Evo Level, follow these simple steps:

1. Open BGMI on your device.

2. Click on your profile picture in the upper left corner to access your profile.

3. Below your profile image, your Player Level and Evo Level are readily visible.

For those eager to fast-track their Evo Level progression, meticulous mission scrutiny is key. Conquering EvoGround-specific missions is a strategic choice for substantial Evo Level augmentation.

First Published Date: 29 Oct, 07:01 IST
