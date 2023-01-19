    Trending News

    Farzi OTT release: Know when, where to watch Shahid Kapoor, Vijay Sethupathi series online

    Crime-thriller Farzi OTT release is just around the corner. Do not miss it. Know when and where to watch the Shahid Kapoor, Vijay Sethupathi series online.
    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Jan 19 2023, 17:20 IST
    All you need to know about Farzi OTT release, including when and where to watch the Shahid Kapoor, Vijay Sethupathi series online. (Amazon Prime Videos YouTube)

    Everyone loves crime thrillers. The action-packed story, plot twists at every turn and a cat-and-mouse chase is the perfect ingredient to keep a viewer hooked to their seat. And after a long time, India is going to get its high budget crime-thriller series. And the best part is that it will be a direct-to-OTT series. This means the only way to watch it will be online. To make things even better, the two protagonists of the show are none other than Shahid Kapoor, who will be making his OTT debut and Tamil megastar Vijay Sethupathi. So, if you too have been craving for an entertaining and intriguing thriller series, do not miss out on Farzi OTT release. Know when and where to watch the series online.

    Farzi OTT release: Details

    Created by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna D.K. who are known for their works such as The Family Man, Stree and Go Goa Gone, Farzi is a crime-thriller which has an interesting premise. The series revolves around a man who wants to make quick money and in his quest, decides to print fake currency. But with a veteran police officer investigating the case, can he really get away with it? You will find the answers in the series.

    The series stars Shahid Kapoor, Vijay Sethupathi, Kay Kay Menon, Raashii Khanna and others. The trailer of the show was posted on YouTube on January 13 and it has already amassed more than 30 million views, 358000 likes and over 15000 comments.

    Farzi OTT release: When to watch

    The web series will begin streaming starting February 10. So, you will be able to watch it from the comfort of your home in less than a month's time.

    Farzi OTT release: Where to watch

    On January 13, Amazon Prime Videos announced the new web series on Twitter. It tweeted, “Here to take down the art and the artist! #Farzi #FarziOnPrime”. So, you can watch the show on Amazon Prime Videos but you will require a subscription to the platform.

    First Published Date: 19 Jan, 17:20 IST
