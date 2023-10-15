Garena Free Fire MAX Codes for October 15: Carmine wall event- Get exclusive rewards for free

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for October 15: Garena Free Fire Max is a popular multiplayer survival battle royale game. The game is known for its exciting gameplay and regular updates. According to recent leaks, the game will soon have a new event called the Carmine Wall Event.

The Carmine Wall Event is a special event where players can get exclusive rewards, including a Carmine Wall Gloo Wall, a special backpack skin, two Magic Cube Fragments, an M4A1 Weapon Loot Crate, and a Diamond Royale Voucher.

To get these rewards, players will need to spend diamonds. However, they can also get some of the rewards for free by redeeming codes. These codes are usually released on the game's social media pages and website.

Here is a list of all the rewards available in the Carmine Wall Event:

Carmine Wall Gloo Wall

Special backpack skin

Two Magic Cube Fragments

M4A1 Weapon Loot Crate

Diamond Royale Voucher

How to get the rewards:

To get the rewards, players will need to spend diamonds. The cost of the rewards will vary. For example, the Carmine Wall Gloo Wall costs 399 diamonds.

Players can also get some of the rewards for free by redeeming codes. These codes are usually released on the game's social media pages and website. To redeem a code, players will need to go to the game's redemption website and enter the code.

The Carmine Wall Event is currently ongoing in the Free Fire Max game and will continue for several weeks. Players who are interested in getting the exclusive rewards should start saving their diamonds now.

Moving on to redeem codes, if you wish to get free items in Garena Free Fire MAX, check out the codes below.

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for October 15

REDEEMGFFM4U

FIREMAXCASH

PLAYFREEFIRE

MAXGOLD2023

FIREMAXPOWER

REWARDMAX23

FIREFREEDOM

REDEEMMEGFFM

FREEFIREMAXX

MAXREWARDZ

FIREMAXWIN

REDEEMNOWFFM

MAXHUNTER2023

PLAYLIKEAPRO

GFFM2023GIFT

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for October 15: Steps to redeem codes

Step 1: Visit the Redemption website of the game by clicking on the link- https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.

Step 2: Log in to your game account using either Facebook, Google, Twitter, Apple ID, Huawei ID, or VK.

Step 3: You must enter any of the redeem codes into the text box and then click on the confirm button.

Step 4: And you are done! The rewards will be displayed in your mail section within 24 hours in case of a successful redemption.

