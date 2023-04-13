Home How To Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for April 13, 2023: Golden chance to collect rare bundles

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for April 13, 2023: Golden chance to collect rare bundles

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for April 13: Win a chance to get unbelievable in-game items for free through these redeem codes.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Apr 13 2023, 07:40 IST
Free Fire Max
Early this year, Garena Free Fire, the popular battle royale game, was banned in India along with 53 other apps by the Ministry of Home Affairs. Government cited security threats posed by these China-linked apps as the reason. Free Fire disappeared from the app stores of Google as well as Apple.
However, Garena Free Fire MAX remained available on Google Play Store. Garena Free Fire Max is a significantly improved and graphic-heavy step up from the original game. Even the overall gameplay experience is much improved.
However, Garena Free Fire MAX remained available on Google Play Store. Garena Free Fire Max is a significantly improved and graphic-heavy step up from the original game. Even the overall gameplay experience is much improved.
If you are looking forward to downloading it on your phone, then know that it is simple to download on your Android Phone via Google Play Store.  
If you are looking forward to downloading it on your phone, then know that it is simple to download on your Android Phone via Google Play Store.
Garena Free Fire MAX
However, sadly, iPhone users will not be able to do so as it is banned the Apple App Store. Know in the detailed step-by-step guide on How to download Garena Free Fire MAX on Android Phones. How to download Garena Free Fire MAX on Android Phone:
Garena Free Fire MAX
To download the Garena Free Fire MAX on your Android phone, just open the Play Store with a signed in ID. Now search for Free Fire Max.
Garena Free Fire MAX
After that tap on the "Install" option to download the game. After the confirmation, the game will start downloading.
Garena Free Fire MAX
Once it is downloaded, you can start the game by tapping on the Play button or from your home screen.
Garena Free Fire MAX
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for April 13: Check Garena Free Fire MAX latest redeem codes, event, and other details here. (ff.garena.com)

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for April 13: With the rise of games like Free Fire, players are now also creators. They stream their games online or make tutorials and other videos and other players love to watch them. This also gives them a chance to gain followers and even earn through their favorite video games. And if you think your skills are worth noticing, you can do it too. All you need is to start streaming and let people notice you. And, wearing some cool costumes will definitely help. If you don't want to spend for it, you can simply try to find some from today's redeem codes. Read on to know more details.

Garena Free Fire North America Twitter has also announced a new deal for those who prefer to spend on diamonds. The tweet said, “Looking for a great deal? Spin the Discounted Wheel with up to 40% off to get the Shadow Rogue Bundle and matching MAG-7 skins! Starting at just 3 diamonds. This limited-time deal is not to be missed”.

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for April 13

These redeem codes are unique 12-digit long alphanumeric codes where every individual code contains a mysterious reward that includes any of the vast range of in-game items including costumes, skins, bundles, diamonds, and more. There is no limit to how many codes a player can redeem but a single code can only be claimed once by a player. The codes can be claimed at the official redemption website, details of which have been shared at the bottom.

Do note the rules regarding these codes as well. The codes come with an expiry limit of 12-18 hours, which means getting them early is important or they just might not work. Also, some of the codes can be region-locked and not work for your particular region. To minimize this, make sure to claim as many codes as possible.

Check today's redeem codes below:

  1. VNY3MQWNKEGU
  2. FFIC33NTEUKA
  3. FFBBCVQZ4MWA
  4. FFCMCPSBN9CU
  5. FFAC2YXE6RF2
  6. ZZATXB24QES8
  7. U8S47JGJH5MG
  8. FF11WFNPP956
  9. SARG886AV5GR
  10. FF11HHGCGK3B
  11. WEYVGQC3CT8Q
  12. 8F3QZKNTLWBZ

Garena Free Fire MAX: How to grab free redeem codes for April 13

Step 1: Visit the Redemption website of the game by clicking on the link- https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.

Step 2: Log in to your game account using either Facebook, Google, Twitter, Apple ID, Huawei ID, or VK.

Step 3: You will now have to enter any of the redeem codes into the text box and then click on the confirm button.

Step 4: And it's done! You will get a notification saying if the redemption was successful or not. The rewards will display in your mail section within 24 hours in case of a successful redemption.

First Published Date: 13 Apr, 07:40 IST
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets