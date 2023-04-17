Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for April 17: Hurry, if you want free weapons, skins, more

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for April 17: Garena Free Fire Max, the enhanced version of the virtual battle royale game Garena Free Fire is identical in terms of gameplay, in-game items, tournaments and others. It offers improved graphics than the original game. Developers of Garena Free Fire MAX have released a fresh set of redeem codes for exciting rewards like weapon loot crate, emotes and more. Players can redeem them and unlock the Skin upgrade, weapons, Free Pet, Character upgrades, and more, all for free.

While weapons, characters, skins and other in-game items can be bought by paying real cash, these rewards schemes, offers and redeem codes allow players to grab them for free. There are several such rewards schemes announced almost every day by the game to keep players glued to the game.

Before grabbing the codes, know that great deals are live for players to grab in Garena Free Fire MAX! Garena North America tweeted," Spin the Discounted Wheel with up to 40% off to get the Shadow Rogue Bundle and matching MAG-7 skins!"

If you're a Garena Fere Fire MAX player, then you must rush and get these daily codes redeemed to grab as many rewards as you can. Do note that there are no limitations on how many codes you can redeem but all these codes are valid only once.

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for April 17

1. 8F3QZKNTLWBZ

2. WEYVGQC3CT8Q

3. GCNVA2PDRGRZ

4. J3ZKQ57Z2P2P

5. FFICJGW9NKYT

6. XUW3FNK7AV8N

7. B3G7A22TWDR7X

8. FF7MUY4ME6SC

9. 4ST1ZTBE2RP9

10. X99TK56XDJ4X

11. FFCMCPSJ99S3

12. MCPW3D28VZD6

13. ZZZ76NT3PDSH

14. XZJZE25WEFJJ

15. V427K98RUCHZ

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for April 17: Steps to grab rewards

Step 1:

Visit the Redemption website of the game by clicking on the link- https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.

Step 2:

Log in to your game account using either Facebook, Google, Twitter, Apple ID, Huawei ID, and VK.

Step 3:

You will now have to enter any of the redeem codes into the text box and then click on the confirm button.

Step 4:

And you are done! The rewards will display in your mail section within 24 hours in case of a successful redemption.