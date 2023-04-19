Home How To Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for April 19: These exciting freebies will give you a big boost

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for April 19: Free weapons, skins, loot crates and much more are on offer today. Grab free rewards this way.

By: HT TECH
Updated on: Apr 19 2023, 08:05 IST
How to download Garena Free Fire MAX on Android Phone
Free Fire Max
1/7 Early this year, Garena Free Fire, the popular battle royale game, was banned in India along with 53 other apps by the Ministry of Home Affairs. Government cited security threats posed by these China-linked apps as the reason. Free Fire disappeared from the app stores of Google as well as Apple.  (Garena International)
However, Garena Free Fire MAX remained available on Google Play Store. Garena Free Fire Max is a significantly improved and graphic-heavy step up from the original game. Even the overall gameplay experience is much improved.
2/7 However, Garena Free Fire MAX remained available on Google Play Store. Garena Free Fire Max is a significantly improved and graphic-heavy step up from the original game. Even the overall gameplay experience is much improved. (Pixabay)
If you are looking forward to downloading it on your phone, then know that it is simple to download on your Android Phone via Google Play Store.  
3/7 If you are looking forward to downloading it on your phone, then know that it is simple to download on your Android Phone via Google Play Store.   (https://ff.garena.com/)
Garena Free Fire MAX
4/7 However, sadly, iPhone users will not be able to do so as it is banned the Apple App Store. Know in the detailed step-by-step guide on How to download Garena Free Fire MAX on Android Phones. How to download Garena Free Fire MAX on Android Phone:  (ff.garena.com)
Garena Free Fire MAX
5/7 To download the Garena Free Fire MAX on your Android phone, just open the Play Store with a signed in ID. Now search for Free Fire Max. (Garena International)
Garena Free Fire MAX
6/7 After that tap on the “Install” option to download the game. After the confirmation, the game will start downloading.  (Garena Free Fire North America Twitter)
Garena Free Fire MAX
7/7 Once it is downloaded, you can start the game by tapping on the Play button or from your home screen.  (ff.garena.com)
Free Fire Max release date
View all Images
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for April 19: Free weapons, skins, loot crates and much more are on offer today. Grab free rewards this way. (Garena International)

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for April 19: Garena Free Fire MAX developers have released a fresh set of redeem codes which players can redeem to grab exciting rewards like weapons, loot crates, skins, emotes and much more. Players can get these free rewards here and unlock the character upgrade, weapons, Free Pet, skin upgrades, etc. all for free. That's not all, Garena Free Fire MAX players can also get their hands on special rewards via the Rune Limited Edition event!

Players can collect tokens through daily missions and get their hands on the Prismatic Warrior Bundle which is available for a limited time.

Garena Free Fire North America tweeted, “Get your hands on the Prismatic Warrior Bundle for a limited time only”. Do note that the event is only live till April 30 so this is your chance to grab amazing rewards!

There are several such rewards schemes announced almost every day by the game to keep players glued to the game. While weapons, characters, skins and other in-game items can be bought by paying real cash, these rewards schemes, offers and redeem codes allow players to grab them for free. In the classic battle royale-style gameplay, players need character upgrades, skins, rewards, armor, weapons, and so on to survive longer.

So, if you're a Garena Free Fire MAX player, then you must rush and get these daily codes redeemed to grab as many rewards as you can.

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for April 19

1. GCNVA2PDRGRZ

2. J3ZKQ57Z2P2P

3. 3IBBMSL7AK8G

4. MHM5D8ZQZP22

5. 8F3QZKNTLWBZ

6. WEYVGQC3CT8Q

7. X99TK56XDJ4X

8. 4ST1ZTBE2RP9

9. FF7MUY4ME6SC

10. B3G7A22TWDR7

Garena Free Fire MAX: Steps to grab Garena Free Fire MAX codes

Step 1: Visit the Redemption website of the game by clicking on the link- https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.

Step 2: Log in to your game account using either Facebook, Google, Twitter, Apple ID, Huawei ID, and VK.

Step 3: You will now have to enter any of the redeem codes into the text box and then click on the confirm button.

Step 4: And it's done! The rewards will display in your mail section within 24 hours in case of a successful redemption.

First Published Date: 19 Apr, 08:04 IST
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets