Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for April 19: These exciting freebies will give you a big boost

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for April 19: Garena Free Fire MAX developers have released a fresh set of redeem codes which players can redeem to grab exciting rewards like weapons, loot crates, skins, emotes and much more. Players can get these free rewards here and unlock the character upgrade, weapons, Free Pet, skin upgrades, etc. all for free. That's not all, Garena Free Fire MAX players can also get their hands on special rewards via the Rune Limited Edition event!

Players can collect tokens through daily missions and get their hands on the Prismatic Warrior Bundle which is available for a limited time.

Garena Free Fire North America tweeted, “Get your hands on the Prismatic Warrior Bundle for a limited time only”. Do note that the event is only live till April 30 so this is your chance to grab amazing rewards!

There are several such rewards schemes announced almost every day by the game to keep players glued to the game. While weapons, characters, skins and other in-game items can be bought by paying real cash, these rewards schemes, offers and redeem codes allow players to grab them for free. In the classic battle royale-style gameplay, players need character upgrades, skins, rewards, armor, weapons, and so on to survive longer.

So, if you're a Garena Free Fire MAX player, then you must rush and get these daily codes redeemed to grab as many rewards as you can.

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for April 19

1. GCNVA2PDRGRZ

2. J3ZKQ57Z2P2P

3. 3IBBMSL7AK8G

4. MHM5D8ZQZP22

5. 8F3QZKNTLWBZ

6. WEYVGQC3CT8Q

7. X99TK56XDJ4X

8. 4ST1ZTBE2RP9

9. FF7MUY4ME6SC

10. B3G7A22TWDR7

Garena Free Fire MAX: Steps to grab Garena Free Fire MAX codes

Step 1: Visit the Redemption website of the game by clicking on the link- https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.

Step 2: Log in to your game account using either Facebook, Google, Twitter, Apple ID, Huawei ID, and VK.

Step 3: You will now have to enter any of the redeem codes into the text box and then click on the confirm button.

Step 4: And it's done! The rewards will display in your mail section within 24 hours in case of a successful redemption.