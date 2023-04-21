Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for April 21: Don't miss out on VSS and Groza - Heartseeker

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for April 21, 2023: The weekend is almost here and Garena Free Fire is ready with several events for its players. This weekend Free Fire players can get the Grenade- Forlorn Light, VSS and Groza - Heartseeker, and more. Informing about the same, Garena Free Fire North America tweeted, "The weekly agenda is here! Be the envy of all other players this Saturday by matching the Rune Enchanter Bundle with the Grenade - Forlorn Light! And don't miss out on the VSS and Groza - Heartseeker from Lucky Groza this Saturday."

Players can also spin now to get Ferocious Gunman Bundle and Katana- Dangerous Curse. And the last day to grab the same is April 26. "Get up to 85% discount for your spin in the Super Wonder Wheel. Spin now to get your Ferocious Gunman Bundle and Katana - Dangerous Curse. This event is available now through April 26th!," another tweet by Garena Free Fire North America read.

Meanwhile, in order to claim Garena Free Fire MAX in-game items like costumes, skins, weapons, among others, you can use the daily redeem codes released today. It can be known that Garena Free Fire MAX is the higher version of Free Fire and uses the same codes and redemption website to claim the in-game items for free.

Players can use the codes to claim freebies by visiting the redemption website of Garena Free Fire at https://reward.ff.garena.com/en. The codes come with an expiry time of 12-18 hours and need to redeem them as early as possible. Check the Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for today below:

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem codes for April 21, 2023:

FFICJGW9NKYT FFAC2YXE6RF2 MCPW3D28VZD6 EYH2W3XK8UPG UVX9PYZV54AC BR43FMAPYEZZ FF9MJ31CXKRG FFCO8BS5JW2D

Garena Free Fire MAX: How to redeem codes

Step 1: Visit the official redemption website of Garena Free Fire at https://reward.ff.garena.com/en. Existing Garena Free Fire players can login to Free Fire MAX by using their Free Fire account.

Step 2: Log in to your game account using either Facebook, Google, Twitter, Apple ID, Huawei ID, and VK.

Step 3: Enter any of the above-mentioned redeem codes into the text box and click on the confirm button.

Step 4: Completed the above-mentioned steps? Now, the rewards will be displayed in your mail section within 24 hours. However, if not, you will be informed about the same via a message.