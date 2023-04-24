Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for April 24: Firm up your game, grab these free rewards

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for April 24: Garena Free Fire MAX has become extremely popular among gamers in India after the ban of Garena Free Fire. Players of the game have an exciting opportunity to add weapons to their arsenal with the Lucky Groza event which is now live! Garena players can grab VSS and Groza Heartseeker until April 30. Garena North America tweeted, “Take aim and hit your target with the VSS and Groza Heartseeker!”

Garena Free Fire MAX is the higher-quality version of Garena Free Fire. On Free Fire MAX, players can get an optimized Free Fire experience with enhanced graphics and features. It is a more spec-heavy version of Garena Free Fire, but identical in terms of gameplay.

Like Garena Free Fire, Free Fire MAX developers also release redeem codes which can be used to claim rewards for free. Free Fire MAX players can also get rewards by completing in-game events, but it can be a bit difficult for the new players. Therefore, these redeem codes can be used to get the rewards or in-game items by following a few simple steps.

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for April 24

1. J3ZKQ57Z2P2P

2. FFCMCPSUYUY7E

3. 8F3QZKNTLWBZ

4. WEYVGQC3CT8Q

5. X99TK56XDJ4X

6. EYH2W3XK8UPG

7. UVX9PYZV54AC

8. BR43FMAPYEZZ

9. NPYFATT3HGSQ

10. FFCMCPSGC9XZ

11. MCPW2D2WKWF2

12. GCNVA2PDRGRZ

13. 4ST1ZTBE2RP9

14. B3G7A22TWDR7X

15. 6KWMFJVMQQYG

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for April 24: Steps to grab free rewards

Step 1:

Visit the Redemption website of the game by clicking on the link- https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.

Step 2:

Log in to your game account using either Facebook, Google, Twitter, Apple ID, Huawei ID, and VK.

Step 3:

You will now have to enter any of the redeem codes into the text box and then click on the confirm button.

Step 4:

And you are done! The rewards will display in your mail section within 24 hours in case of a successful redemption.