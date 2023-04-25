Home How To Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for April 25: Claim Sky Claw Skyboard, party animal gun skins, and more

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for April 25: Claim Sky Claw Skyboard, party animal gun skins, and more

Garena Free Fire MAX players can grab Sky Claw Skyboard, party animal gun skins, and more today. Here is how.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Apr 25 2023, 07:09 IST
Check latest redeem codes, events and reward details here. (ff.garena.com)

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for April 25, 2023: Free Fire players have the opportunity to claim Sky Claw Skyboard, party animal gun skins, and more. Want to know how? All you need to do is participate in the events before they end. Apart from the events, you can also use the latest released redeem codes to claim freebies. According to the latest details, in order to claim the Sky Claw Skyboard, players will have to Booyah 15 times.

"Ride in style with the Sky Claw Skyboard! Booyah 15 times to claim yours now. Don't miss out, this event is available until April 30th!," Garena Free Fire North America tweeted. Garena Free Fire players can also try a new mode called Pet Smash to get Party Animal gun skins. This special mode will put your pet's combat skills to the test. Players will be able to participate in this event till May 2, 2023.

"Unleash the fury of your furry friends in Pet Smash! Try this new mode to get Party Party Animal gun skins.. This special mode will put your pet's combat skills to the test. Join now and dominate the battlefield with your loyal companions," another tweet read.

Meanwhile, in order to claim Garena Free Fire MAX in-game items, you can check the daily redeem codes released today below. It can be known that Garena Free Fire MAX is the higher version of Free Fire and uses the same codes and redemption website to claim the in-game items for free.

Players can use the codes to claim freebies by visiting the redemption website of Garena Free Fire at https://reward.ff.garena.com/en. The codes come with an expiry time of 12-18 hours and need to redeem them as early as possible. Check the Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for today below:

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem codes for April 25, 2023:

  1. EYH2 W3XK 8UPG
  2. FA54 QE1D F2G3
  3. H4JR TGI8 V76C
  4. T7EN 45M6 LY7U
  5. TFGR 5GT67 YUIKJY
  6. 78JUK90OLKIJHDG
  7. RTGDEF5ETGHTYUI
  8. WEYV GQC3 CT8Q
  9. F6BN 56Y8 76TG
  10. AQB2 NJE7 6T5R
  11. F8VE BRN5 6KYO
  12. X99T K56X DJ4X

Garena Free Fire MAX: How to redeem codes

Step 1: Visit the official redemption website of Garena Free Fire at https://reward.ff.garena.com/en. Existing Garena Free Fire players can login to Free Fire MAX by using their Free Fire account.

Step 2: Log in to your game account using either Facebook, Google, Twitter, Apple ID, Huawei ID, and VK.

Step 3: Enter any of the above-mentioned redeem codes into the text box and click on the confirm button.

Step 4: Completed the above mentioned steps? Now, the rewards will be displayed in your mail section within 24 hours. However, if not, you will be informed about the same via a message.

First Published Date: 25 Apr, 07:09 IST
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets