Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for December 22: Get rare outfits, diamonds, and more

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for December 22: Do you only focus on your HP during the game or do you also focus on the EP? Ethical Power (EP) is a crucial tool that can keep you from dying during combat. If the EP bar is full, the player recovers HP passively without any other aids. So, keeping it high means even during the battle, if you take a few shots, you can recover and eliminate your opponents. All you need to do for this is eat as many mushrooms as you can before getting into a fight. Now, before you get on the game to test out this strategy, you should also claim today's redeem codes. Know how to do it below.

Garena Free Fire: Weekly Agenda

As part of the latest Weekly Agenda in Garena Free Fire, multiple events such as Frostfire Top-Up, Lucky Wheel, Tower of the King, Wildfire Top-Up, Mystery Shop, Frostfire Tower, and Ruleta Magica will be arriving soon in Garena Free Fire! With the Weekly Agenda, players can transform with the new legendary look. Moreover, four great looks return for only one day in Mystery Shop.

The official page of Garena North America posted on X, “THE #WEEKLYAGENDA IS HERE! This is the most heroic week of the year. Prepare your strategy, grab it ALL!”

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for December 22

FFAC2YXE6RF2

FFCMCPSBN9CU

FFBBCVQZ4MWA

MHM5D8ZQZP22

HM5D8ZQZP22

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for December 22: Steps to redeem codes

Step 1: To redeem the freebie codes, first you need to ensure that you are logged into your Free Fire Account and not using a Guest account.

Step 2: Go to the official Free Fire Redemption website. Stay away from malicious websites and only use the official website to redeem codes.

Step 3: When you reach the homepage, log in through various options such as Google, Facebook, VK, and more.

Step 4: Upon login, you will be directed to the next page where you can enter your 12-digit redeem code.

Step 5: Click ‘OK' and you will receive your rewards in the in-game mail within 24 hours. Keep an eye here for more redeem codes in the future.