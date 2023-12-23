Icon
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for December 23, 2023: Get your next Booyah in cool costumes

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for December 23, 2023: Weapon loot crate, emotes, costumes and much more can be grabbed today.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Dec 23 2023, 13:02 IST
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for December 23, 2023: Visit Garena Free Fire redemption website to claim in-game items for free. (ff.garena.com)

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for December 23, 2023: To win in Free Fire, you must use every tool at your disposal. That's the only way to get Booyah on a consistent basis. One less talked about tool is the grenade. Most casual players either do not use them at all or use them at random which can be a hit or a miss. But there are a few things you can do to improve the effectiveness of your grenade throws. First, you should always consider the grenade bounce, which can alert the opponent to move out of the blast radius. You should also know the throw angles to not have to resort to slow aim before you launch them at an enemy. Finally, throwing multiple grenades at once will allow you to hit even the moving targets. And while you practice and perfect this technique, you should also claim today's rewards. Read on to know how to do it.

Before moving to the codes, let us take a look at the weekly agenda posted by the official X account of Garena Free Fire North America. It said, “THE #WEEKLYAGENDA IS HERE! This is the most heroic week of the year: THE MOST ANTICIPATED ITEM RETURNS. Transform with the new legendary look. 4 great looks return for only 1 day in Mystery Shop. Prepare your strategy, grab it ALL”.

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for December 23

Now, coming to the redeem codes, these are unique 12-character long alphanumeric codes where each code is tied with some in-game items ranging from costumes, emotes, pets, weapons, loot crates, premium bundles, and more. You can claim these codes and win free rewards from the official redemption website. The steps have been given at the end.

But before you claim them, you should be aware of the rules regarding these codes as well. While there is no upper limit to how many codes a player can redeem, one code cannot be redeemed more than once by a player. The codes also come with an 8-12 hours of validity period, after which they become inactive and will give no rewards. Finally, some of the codes can be region-restricted, so you should aim to redeem as many of them as possible to ensure you do not miss out on any big rewards.

Check today's redeem codes below:

  • FNIU4YH5RGBNKIU
  • FSYWGTEBVRTNYMH
  • FKIBUV7YCTXZVAB
  • FHJUQW736T4FVRF
  • FNFVJIX76AT5QRF
  • FW3EV4BTN^YHBIU
  • FVYHCGBDNJR56NY
  • FTBGVKISEUYGTVC
  • FESRBGDRTYJI7JH
  • FGFWRSGFFUSEDRE

Garena Free Fire MAX: How to grab free redeem codes for December 23

Step 1: Visit the Redemption website of the game.

Step 2: Log in to your game account using either Facebook, Google, Twitter, Apple ID, Huawei ID, or VK.

Step 3: You will now have to enter any of the redeem codes into the text box and then click on the confirm button.

Step 4: And it's done! You will get a notification saying if the redemption was successful or not. The rewards will be displayed in your mail section within 24 hours in case of a successful redemption.

First Published Date: 23 Dec, 12:59 IST
