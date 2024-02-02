Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for February 2: Nab the Wrathful Illusion Bundle!

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for February 2: Garena Free Fire MAX players alert! The Booyah Pass for February is finally here. It offers players an opportunity to get their hands on amazing in-game items! In Garena Free Fire MAX, developers roll out events from time to time to keep players switching to alternative games, as well as to offer them a chance to get exciting in-game rewards. It also allows players to upgrade their arsenal and give their character a unique look. Most of these items and characters can be purchased via in-game currency. The Booyah Pass is one such event. Check out the details below.

Garena Free Fire MAX: Booyah Pass for February

This month's theme is Wrathful Illusion. It is just one of the events rolled out in Garena Free Fire MAX. The developers of the game have introduced the Wrathful Illusion Bundle which is the top reward of the Booyah Pass. Other prizes include Wrathful Treasure Loot Box, Wrathful Rush Motorbike, Wrathful Punch Skyboard, Trogon Wrathful Storm outfit, Wrathful Holder Backpack and Wrathful Resistance Gloo Wall.

However, do note that none of these items are free and must be purchased by spending diamonds. The price for the Booyah Pass has not changed. The Premium version will cost 499 diamonds while the Premium Plus will set you back 999 diamonds Through such events, players can get their hands on exciting items exclusive to that event for a limited time by completing a specific set of missions or spending diamonds. While most of these items only provide a cosmetic advantage, they can help your character stand out from the millions of other Garena Free Fire players around the world.

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for February 2

FERTY9IHKBOV98U

FZ7YTA5Q4RED2C3

FVE4RH5TJUGVYCT

FGSWBH3J4KR5IT6

FYUGHVNCD5JSUEY

F4TG5BTNGKOIUYG

FAYQ765TRF4VBRN

FGBW3REGFBI7345

F7U4GGJVI8CY6TG

FVBERFJUVYTSRFW

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for February 2: Steps to redeem codes

Step 1: To redeem the freebie codes, first you need to ensure that you are logged into your Free Fire Account and not using a Guest account.

Step 2: Go to the official Free Fire Redemption website. Stay away from malicious websites and only use the official website to redeem codes.

Step 3: When you reach the homepage, log in through various options such as Google, Facebook, VK, and more.

Step 4: Upon login, you will be directed to the next page where you can enter your 12-digit redeem code.

Step 5: Click ‘OK' and you will receive your rewards in the in-game mail within 24 hours. Keep an eye here for more redeem codes in the future.

