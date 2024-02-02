 Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for February 2: Nab the Wrathful Illusion Bundle! | How-to
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for February 2: Nab the Wrathful Illusion Bundle!

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for February 2: The Booyah Pass for February is now live and it offers the Wrathful Illusion Bundle as the top reward! Also check out Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for February 2 and know how to claim freebies.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Feb 02 2024, 11:55 IST
How to download Garena Free Fire MAX on Android Phone
Garena Free Fire MAX
1/7 Early this year, Garena Free Fire, the popular battle royale game, was banned in India along with 53 other apps by the Ministry of Home Affairs. Government cited security threats posed by these China-linked apps as the reason. Free Fire disappeared from the app stores of Google as well as Apple.  (Garena International)
Garena Free Fire MAX
2/7 However, Garena Free Fire MAX remained available on Google Play Store. Garena Free Fire Max is a significantly improved and graphic-heavy step up from the original game. Even the overall gameplay experience is much improved. (Pixabay)
Garena Free Fire MAX
3/7 If you are looking forward to downloading it on your phone, then know that it is simple to download on your Android Phone via Google Play Store.   (https://ff.garena.com/)
Garena Free Fire MAX
4/7 However, sadly, iPhone users will not be able to do so as it is banned the Apple App Store. Know in the detailed step-by-step guide on How to download Garena Free Fire MAX on Android Phones. How to download Garena Free Fire MAX on Android Phone:  (ff.garena.com)
Garena Free Fire MAX
5/7 To download the Garena Free Fire MAX on your Android phone, just open the Play Store with a signed in ID. Now search for Free Fire Max. (Garena International)
Garena Free Fire MAX
6/7 After that tap on the “Install” option to download the game. After the confirmation, the game will start downloading.  (Garena Free Fire North America Twitter)
Garena Free Fire MAX
7/7 Once it is downloaded, you can start the game by tapping on the Play button or from your home screen.  (ff.garena.com)
Garena Free Fire MAX
View all Images
Claim amazing freebies with Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for February 2. (Garena Free Fire)

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for February 2: Garena Free Fire MAX players alert! The Booyah Pass for February is finally here. It offers players an opportunity to get their hands on amazing in-game items! In Garena Free Fire MAX, developers roll out events from time to time to keep players switching to alternative games, as well as to offer them a chance to get exciting in-game rewards. It also allows players to upgrade their arsenal and give their character a unique look. Most of these items and characters can be purchased via in-game currency. The Booyah Pass is one such event. Check out the details below.

Garena Free Fire MAX: Booyah Pass for February

This month's theme is Wrathful Illusion. It is just one of the events rolled out in Garena Free Fire MAX. The developers of the game have introduced the Wrathful Illusion Bundle which is the top reward of the Booyah Pass. Other prizes include Wrathful Treasure Loot Box, Wrathful Rush Motorbike, Wrathful Punch Skyboard, Trogon Wrathful Storm outfit, Wrathful Holder Backpack and Wrathful Resistance Gloo Wall.

However, do note that none of these items are free and must be purchased by spending diamonds. The price for the Booyah Pass has not changed. The Premium version will cost 499 diamonds while the Premium Plus will set you back 999 diamonds Through such events, players can get their hands on exciting items exclusive to that event for a limited time by completing a specific set of missions or spending diamonds. While most of these items only provide a cosmetic advantage, they can help your character stand out from the millions of other Garena Free Fire players around the world.

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for February 2

FERTY9IHKBOV98U

FZ7YTA5Q4RED2C3

FVE4RH5TJUGVYCT

FGSWBH3J4KR5IT6

FYUGHVNCD5JSUEY

F4TG5BTNGKOIUYG

FAYQ765TRF4VBRN

FGBW3REGFBI7345

F7U4GGJVI8CY6TG

FVBERFJUVYTSRFW

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for February 2: Steps to redeem codes

Step 1: To redeem the freebie codes, first you need to ensure that you are logged into your Free Fire Account and not using a Guest account. 

Step 2: Go to the official Free Fire Redemption website. Stay away from malicious websites and only use the official website to redeem codes. 

Step 3: When you reach the homepage, log in through various options such as Google, Facebook, VK, and more. 

Step 4: Upon login, you will be directed to the next page where you can enter your 12-digit redeem code. 

Step 5: Click ‘OK' and you will receive your rewards in the in-game mail within 24 hours. Keep an eye here for more redeem codes in the future.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

First Published Date: 02 Feb, 11:55 IST
