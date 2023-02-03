    Trending News

    Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for February 3: Cool accessories to make your gaming fun

    Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for February 3: Cool accessories to make your gaming fun

    Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for February 3: Skins, weapons, loot crates, and more on offer today! Here’s how to grab freebies.

    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Feb 03 2023, 11:25 IST
    How to download Garena Free Fire MAX on Android Phone
    Free Fire Max
    1/7 Early this year, Garena Free Fire, the popular battle royale game, was banned in India along with 53 other apps by the Ministry of Home Affairs. Government cited security threats posed by these China-linked apps as the reason. Free Fire disappeared from the app stores of Google as well as Apple.  (Garena International)
    However, Garena Free Fire MAX remained available on Google Play Store. Garena Free Fire Max is a significantly improved and graphic-heavy step up from the original game. Even the overall gameplay experience is much improved.
    2/7 However, Garena Free Fire MAX remained available on Google Play Store. Garena Free Fire Max is a significantly improved and graphic-heavy step up from the original game. Even the overall gameplay experience is much improved. (Pixabay)
    If you are looking forward to downloading it on your phone, then know that it is simple to download on your Android Phone via Google Play Store.  
    3/7 If you are looking forward to downloading it on your phone, then know that it is simple to download on your Android Phone via Google Play Store.   (https://ff.garena.com/)
    Garena Free Fire MAX
    4/7 However, sadly, iPhone users will not be able to do so as it is banned the Apple App Store. Know in the detailed step-by-step guide on How to download Garena Free Fire MAX on Android Phones. How to download Garena Free Fire MAX on Android Phone:  (ff.garena.com)
    Garena Free Fire MAX
    5/7 To download the Garena Free Fire MAX on your Android phone, just open the Play Store with a signed in ID. Now search for Free Fire Max. (Garena International)
    Garena Free Fire MAX
    6/7 After that tap on the “Install” option to download the game. After the confirmation, the game will start downloading.  (Garena Free Fire North America Twitter)
    Garena Free Fire MAX
    7/7 Once it is downloaded, you can start the game by tapping on the Play button or from your home screen.  (ff.garena.com)
    Garena Free Fire
    View all Images
    Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for February 3: Here is how you can get Big Bucks Backpack. (ff.garena.com)

    Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for February 3: Waiting for Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for today? You wait is over! The game has released a fresh set of redeem codes bringing in exciting rewards like weapon loot crate, emotes and much more. Players can get them here and unlock the Skin upgrade, weapons, Free Pet, Character upgrades, and more, all for free. There are several such rewards schemes announced almost every day by the game to keep players glued to the game. While weapons, characters, skins and other in-game items can be bought by paying real cash, these rewards schemes, offers and redeem codes allow players to grab them for free.

    But first, Garena Free Fire North America Twitter made a special announcement. The tweet said, “If you're a rebel that challenges rules, Defier's Anthem Bundle is for you. Visit the latest Faded Wheel now”. 

    Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for February 3

    The redeem codes are shared by the developers daily as a token of appreciation towards the gaming community. The unique 12-digit alphanumeric codes contain a mystery reward that can be anything from emotes, weapon crates, costumes, accessories, pets, diamond vouchers and even premium bundles. However, there are some rules you should be aware about before trying to claim them.

    While there is no limit to how many codes can be claimed by a player, one particular code can only be used once for a single player. These codes also come with the expiration period of 12-24 hours, so it is advised to claim them early. Finally, some codes might be restricted to a certain region and may not work for you. So, try to claim as many codes as you can.

    Check today's redeem codes below:

    FGN9QQSV31XZ

    Y6ACLK7KUD1N

    ZRJAPH294KV5

    4ST1ZTBE2RP9

    X99TK56XDJ4X

    B3G7A22TWDR7X

    FF7MUY4ME6SC

    FF10617KGUF9

    FF119MB3PFA5

    WLSGJXS5KFYR

    FF11WFNPP956

    SARG886AV5GR

    FF11HHGCGK3B

    WEYVGQC3CT8Q

    8F3QZKNTLWBZ

    Garena Free Fire MAX: How to grab free redeem codes for February 3

    Step 1: Visit the Redemption website of the game by clicking on the link- https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.

    Step 2: Log in to your game account using either Facebook, Google, Twitter, Apple ID, Huawei ID, and VK.

    Step 3: You will now have to enter any of the redeem codes into the text box and then click on the confirm button.

    Step 4: And it's done! You will get a notification saying if the redemption was successful or not. The rewards will display in your mail section within 24 hours in case of a successful redemption.

    First Published Date: 03 Feb, 11:21 IST

    First Published Date: 03 Feb, 11:21 IST
