Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for January 11: Opportunity to nab Almost Dino Bundle!

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for January 11: Nab the Almost Dino Bundle among other rewards as part of the Free Fire Dino Ring! Also, check out Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for January 11 and know how to claim freebies.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jan 11 2024, 10:19 IST
Claim amazing freebies with Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for January 11. (ff.garena.com)

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for January 11: Garena Free Fire MAX is an extremely popular battle royale game that is a more advanced version of Garena Free Fire. However, it faces stiff competition from other games such as Call of Duty, BGMI, and Apex Legends. Thus, the developers of the game need to keep innovating to keep players engaged. As part of the efforts, Garena Free Fire MAX developers have introduced the Free Fire Dino Ring event that offers Almost Dino Bundle as the top reward! So, if you wish to get your hands on it and other similar rewards, check out the details here.

Free Fire Dino Ring: Details

Since it is a Luck Royale event, players do not need to complete any specific missions. Instead, they must spend diamonds to make spins. Keep in mind that not all of the spins will get you the desired rewards. The more diamonds you have, the more spins you can make, increasing your chances of winning the top rewards. One spin costs 20 diamonds while spending 200 diamonds will get you 10+1 spins.

As part of the Free Fire Dino Ring, Garena Free Fire MAX players can get their hands on several exciting rewards. The top prizes include Almost Dino Bundle, Mochi Food Truck, Pyro Dino Pan, Pyro Dino Trogan, Lucky Mayhem Loot Box, and Universal Ring Tokens.

Announcing this event, the official page of the game posted on Instagram, “Be the close combat king as you eliminate opponents with the awesome Pyro Dino Trogon! With increased reload speed and range, you'll become a force to reckon with. Head to the Dino Ring event and claim epic rewards today!”

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for January 11

FFICJGW9NKYT

FFAC2YXE6RF2

FF9MJ31CXKRG

FFCO8BS5JW2D

XUW3FNK7AV8N

FUJAOQIUY2GBE

FBNJK3IVIKBNST

F76YHGJ1UGYTF5

FAGTFQRDE1XCF

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for January 11: Steps to redeem codes

Step 1: To redeem the freebie codes, first you need to ensure that you are logged into your Free Fire Account and not using a Guest account.

Step 2: Go to the official Free Fire Redemption website. Stay away from malicious websites and only use the official website to redeem codes.

Step 3: When you reach the homepage, log in through various options such as Google, Facebook, VK, and more.

Step 4: Upon login, you will be directed to the next page where you can enter your 12-digit redeem code.

Step 5: Click ‘OK' and you will receive your rewards in the in-game mail within 24 hours. Keep an eye here for more redeem codes in the future.

First Published Date: 11 Jan, 10:12 IST
