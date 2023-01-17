Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for January 17: Skins, diamond vouchers and weapons available

    Trending News

    Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for January 17: Why wear boring outfits when you can win exciting costumes for free? Know how to claim them.
    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Jan 17 2023, 08:29 IST
    Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for January 17: If you are tired of the grind of pushing your rank and completing tasks, then you're not alone. The game is addictive and that's why many players spend hours playing the game. But the brain fatigue sets in pretty quickly when you play the same format over and over again. Make sure to take breaks from the game at regular intervals. And if you're worried that not grinding hard enough will result in you missing out on the rewards, then we have something else which is equally enticing. You can win exciting in-game items just by claiming these redeem codes. So, check them out below and know how to do it.

    But before that, let us tell you about Garena Free Fire North America Twitter has announced new login gifts for the players. It tweeted. “Free login rewards await for you on the Fast Food Line. Play for 5 days to get this tasty icon and more rewards. What a way to start the week”.

    Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for January 17

    The redeem codes are 12-digit unique alphanumeric codes which contains special in-game items ranging from costumes, weapons, accessories, diamond vouchers to premium bundles. The codes can be easily claimed at the official Redemption website. These codes are shared daily so you can try your luck over and over again. There is no limit to how many codes you can claim, but one code can only be used once by a player. There are a couple of conditions too.

    First, the codes comes with a validity of 12-18 hours. So, ensure to claim them as soon as you can. And some codes can be restricted to certain region, so they will not work for them. That's why focus on claiming as many codes as you can.

    Check today's redeem codes below:

    FFAC2YXE6RF2

    FFICJGW9NKYT

    XUW3FNK7AV8N

    FFCMCPSJ99S3

    MCPW3D28VZD6

    ZZZ76NT3PDSH

    XZJZE25WEFJJ

    V427K98RUCHZ

    3IBBMSL7AK8G

    J3ZKQ57Z2P2P

    GCNVA2PDRGRZ

    4ST1ZTBE2RP9

    B3G7A22TWDR7X

    6KWMFJVMQQYG

    FFCMCPSUYUY7E

    EYH2W3XK8UPG

    UVX9PYZV54AC

    BR43FMAPYEZZ

    FF7MUY4ME6SC

    8F3QZKNTLWBZ

    WEYVGQC3CT8Q

    Garena Free Fire MAX: How to grab free redeem codes for January 17

    Step 1: Visit the Redemption website of the game by clicking on the link- https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.

    Step 2: Log in to your game account using either Facebook, Google, Twitter, Apple ID, Huawei ID, and VK.

    Step 3: You will now have to enter any of the redeem codes into the text box and then click on the confirm button.

    Step 4: And it's done! You will get a notification saying if the redemption was successful or not. The rewards will display in your mail section within 24 hours in case of a successful redemption.

    First Published Date: 17 Jan, 08:25 IST
