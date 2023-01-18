    Trending News

    Home How To Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for January 18: Chance to win the Phoenix bundle

    Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for January 18: Chance to win the Phoenix bundle

    Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for January 18: From weapons, accessories, pets to premium bundles, there is a lot to be won through these redeem codes.
    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Jan 18 2023, 09:19 IST
    Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for January 18: Players will have to visit Garena Free Fire redemption website to get free rewards today. (ff.garena.com)
    Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for January 18: Players will have to visit Garena Free Fire redemption website to get free rewards today. (ff.garena.com)

    Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for January 18: .ow many hours have you played Free Fire Max last week? If it is more than 10 hours, then it is easy to say that you're quite invested into the game. And if you search for new strategies, best weapons and more on Google and YouTube to get better at the game and climb up the ladder, then you need to spend some time picking out a really cool costume that you like as well. Why? Because since you spend a significant amount of time in the game, and most of the time is spent looking at your own self, you might as well make your character look cool to your own eyes. The only problem here is that most cool outfits require you to spend money. But if you don't want that, your second best option are these redeem codes. Know all about them below.

    But before we get into the nitty-gritty of redeem codes, Garena Free Fire North America Twitter has announced the Densho bundles which can be yours soon. The tweet said, “The Elder Gods have chosen you to carry on with their mantle! These Densho bundles could be yours starting this Friday, time to honor the Kami Festival”.

    Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for January 18

    These redeem codes are shared by the game developers as a sign of appreciation towards the gaming community. These are unique 12-digit long alphanumeric codes where each code contains a special reward. These rewards are in-game items ranging from skins, accessories, costumes, free diamonds, premium bundles and more. And claiming them is super easy. You just need to go to the official redemption website and submit the code. A step-by-step guide has been given at the bottom.

    But there are some rules when it comes to claiming these codes. First, while there is no upper limit to how many codes you can claim, the same code cannot be claimed twice by any player. Second, the codes come with an expiration timeline of 12-18 hours, so players are recommended to claim their rewards before that. Finally, some codes can be region-restricted, so make sure to claim as many codes as possible to not miss out on any rewards.

    Check today's redeem codes below:

    MCPTFNXZF4TA

    Y6ACLK7KUD1N

    HHNAT6VKQ9R7

    WD2ATK3ZEA55

    E2F86ZREMK49

    TDK4JWN6RD6

    HFNSJ6W74Z48

    4TPQRDQJHVP4

    XFW4Z6Q882WY

    FFDBGQWPNHJX

    V44ZZ5YY7CBS

    2FG94YCW9VMV

    FF11HHGCGK3B

    FF119MB3PFA5

    YXY3EGTLHGJX

    FF11WFNPP956

    ZYPPXWRWIAHD

    FF11DAKX4WHV

    FF10617KGUF9

    SARG886AV5GR

    B6IYCTNH4PV3

    X99TK56XDJ4X

    FF10GCGXRNHY

    8F3QZKNTLWBZ

    W0JJAFV3TU5E

    FF11NJN5YS3E

    WLSGJXS5KFYR

    ZRJAPH294KV5

    FF1164XNJZ2V

    Garena Free Fire MAX: How to grab free redeem codes for January 18

    Step 1: Visit the Redemption website of the game by clicking on the link- https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.

    Step 2: Log in to your game account using either Facebook, Google, Twitter, Apple ID, Huawei ID, and VK.

    Step 3: You will now have to enter any of the redeem codes into the text box and then click on the confirm button.

    Step 4: And it's done! You will get a notification saying if the redemption was successful or not. The rewards will display in your mail section within 24 hours in case of a successful redemption.

    Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

    First Published Date: 18 Jan, 09:19 IST
